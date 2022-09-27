Why Garena bans Free Fire IDs and how players can file an appeal

Garena ensures that everyone has a fair experience in Free Fire by banning players who participate in improper conduct, like using cheats and hacks. In most cases, the bans placed on these types of users are permanent and cannot be lifted under any circumstances.

However, in certain instances, the bans imposed by Garena might have been done by accident. If this occurs, individuals who have had their accounts suspended can submit an appeal on the official support website to have a chance of the ban being revoked.

Different reasons why Garena bans Free Fire IDs

Main reasons why Free Fire IDs are banned by Garena (Image via Garena)

In the support section of the battle royale title, Garena has specified the different reasons behind the bans. Listed below are the key ones that are stated:

Reason 1: When a modified or unauthorized game client is being used.

Reason 2: When unauthorized tools are employed, interacting with Free Fire’s client.

Reason 3: When using non-official programs to get an edge in terms of gameplay.

Reason 4: When model files are altered to gain unfair advantages.

Reason 5: When bugs and glitches are exploited.

Reason 6: When the player is reported by other users and detected for abnormal gameplay simultaneously.

Reason 7: If there is bypassing of Free Fire anti-hack system takes place via illicit local data transfer.

Apart from these, bans can also be issued for other reasons like verbal abuse and more. The duration can range depending on the severity of the act performed.

How to appeal for ID unban

As mentioned above, players will have to access the support website of the game to send appeals to unban the ID. The steps provided below will guide you through the entire procedure:

Step 1: Go to the official support website or https://ffsupport.garena.com/hc/en-us

Step 2: As part of the next step, you must tap on the ’Sign in' button and log in using the option with which you have linked your account.

You will have to sign in using any of these six login options to continue on the website (Image via Garena)

Step 3: Then, tap on the drop-down arrow and select the required region within these options:

Within the different options, choose the necessary region (Image via Garena)

Step 4: A form will soon open on the screen where you must select ‘Ban Appeal’ as the “Type of Request.’

You will have to select 'Ban Appeal' in the type of requests (Image via Garena)

Step 5: Finally, describe the events that have occurred while providing sufficient attachments, such as a screenshot of the ban message.

Once all the details get entered into the text field, you can submit the form to send an appeal to Garena. Once the developers have examined the issue, the ID can be unbanned.

Note: In light of the ban on Free Fire in India, Indian gamers must refrain from playing the game on their devices. However, they can continue to use the MAX version because it was not among the suspended applications.

