With Free Fire banned in India, fans wonder if Free Fire MAX would be the next

Indian Free Fire players were in for a bit of a nasty shock when they found out their favorite game was banned in India. The government not only banned the game but also 53 mobile applications along with it.
Once the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Android gamers discovered that Free Fire MAX was available. Within a few hours, the enhanced version of Garena’s flagship title had become the most downloaded mobile game in India. Unfortunately, none of the titles are available on the Apple App Store.
Will Free Fire MAX be banned too?
There have been no signs indicating the upcoming ban on the premium version of the battle royale game. Free Fire MAX is still available for download on the Google Play Store and can be easily installed free of cost.
One of the best aspects of shifting to the enhanced version of the game is that players can use their old accounts. This has only been possible because of Garena’s own Firelink technology. Hence, players are not at risk of losing their in-game items and accessories due to the ban.
The only downside to the premium version of the game is that it is not compatible with low-end devices. However, this is not much of a threat at the moment as the Free Fire servers have not been taken down yet.
However, the ban on the game has made players very wary. Many mobile gamers believe that the premium version of the Garena classic will also be banned. Here are a few fan reactions on Twitter, where players have voiced their opinion regarding the ban of Free Fire MAX:
The cause of the ban of the battle royale game was because it was a threat to national security. The unmitigated removal from the Google Play Store and the eventual ban had also forced the Singapore government to reach out to Indian officials to find out the exact cause of the ban.