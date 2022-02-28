With Free Fire banned in India, fans wonder if Free Fire MAX would be the next

Indian Free Fire players were in for a bit of a nasty shock when they found out their favorite game was banned in India. The government not only banned the game but also 53 mobile applications along with it.

Once the game was taken down from the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, Android gamers discovered that Free Fire MAX was available. Within a few hours, the enhanced version of Garena’s flagship title had become the most downloaded mobile game in India. Unfortunately, none of the titles are available on the Apple App Store.

Will Free Fire MAX be banned too?

The premium battle royale title is now the most downloaded mobile game in India (Image via Sportskeeda)

There have been no signs indicating the upcoming ban on the premium version of the battle royale game. Free Fire MAX is still available for download on the Google Play Store and can be easily installed free of cost.

One of the best aspects of shifting to the enhanced version of the game is that players can use their old accounts. This has only been possible because of Garena’s own Firelink technology. Hence, players are not at risk of losing their in-game items and accessories due to the ban.

The only downside to the premium version of the game is that it is not compatible with low-end devices. However, this is not much of a threat at the moment as the Free Fire servers have not been taken down yet.

However, the ban on the game has made players very wary. Many mobile gamers believe that the premium version of the Garena classic will also be banned. Here are a few fan reactions on Twitter, where players have voiced their opinion regarding the ban of Free Fire MAX:

Shreyas @Shreyas280207 @total_gaming093 Agar free fire ban ho gaya tho max kyu nahi? @total_gaming093 Agar free fire ban ho gaya tho max kyu nahi?

IND_HAYATO @hayato_ind Is free fire or fire fire max going to be ban 🤔??? Is free fire or fire fire max going to be ban 🤔???

Akramul Islam @Akramul83584247 @shreyff India se free fire and max ban hone wala hai @shreyff India se free fire and max ban hone wala hai

Shubhamrazz @Shubham38626307 Free.fire . To ban ho gya. Ab free fire max ko bhi ban kro Free.fire. To ban ho gya. Ab free fire max ko bhi ban kro

Cartic P @iCartic 🏽



I don’t understand the Garena Free Fire ban



🤔 Free Fire banned against Free Fire Max is still available



Indian Govt. should stop mixing geopolitical and corporate issues



#gamedev #esport #garenafreefire This will take the esports biz down furtherI don’t understand the Garena Free Fire ban🤔 Free Fire banned against Free Fire Max is still availableIndian Govt. should stop mixing geopolitical and corporate issues This will take the esports biz down further 👎🏽I don’t understand the Garena Free Fire ban🤔 Free Fire banned against Free Fire Max is still availableIndian Govt. should stop mixing geopolitical and corporate issues#gamedev #esport #garenafreefire

Saptarshi Sarkar @Saptars02725827 @IndiaFreeFire When free fire max will ban? Pls tell me I want that free fire max should be banned for India . #FreeCodeFridayContest @IndiaFreeFire When free fire max will ban? Pls tell me I want that free fire max should be banned for India . #FreeCodeFridayContest

The cause of the ban of the battle royale game was because it was a threat to national security. The unmitigated removal from the Google Play Store and the eventual ban had also forced the Singapore government to reach out to Indian officials to find out the exact cause of the ban.

