X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, real name, stats, K/D ratio, and earnings in October 2021

With the global success of Free Fire, fields such as content creation, streaming, and casting have expanded dramatically. X-Mania is one of the most well-known Indian Free Fire YouTubers, popular for his entertaining videos and excellent gameplay.

At the moment, he boasts an enormous subscriber count of approximately 1.87 million subscribers. The internet star has also accumulated over 128.38 million views.

X-Mania’s real name, Free Fire ID and stats

X-Mania's real name is Hemant Vyas, and his Free Fire ID is 97762833.

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has competed in 11103 squad games in Free Fire and has outclassed his enemies in 2543, converting to a win rate of 22.90%. He has 32705 kills to his name with a K/D ratio of 3.82.

Apart from this, he has bettered his foes in 544 of 3315 duo matches, which comes down to a win percentage of 16.41%. In the process, he has racked up 9667 frags for a K/D ratio of 3.49.

He has featured in 3090 solo games and has stood victorious in 436, corresponding to a win ratio of 14.11%. He has 8732 kills in this mode, ensuring a K/D ratio of 3.29.

Ranked stats

When it comes to the current ranked season, X-Mania has taken part in 189 squad matches and has been victorious on 48 occasions, leading to a win percentage of 25.39%. He has precisely 555 kills with a K/D ratio of 3.94.

He has secured five wins in 80 duo games, equating to a win rate of 6.25%. With a K/D ratio of 2.05, the YouTuber has bagged 154 kills.

X-Mania has played seven solo matches and has remained unbeaten in two, translating to a win ratio of 28.57%. With 18 kills, the player has a K/D ratio of 3.60.

Earnings

X-Mania’s estimated monthly and yearly earnings lie in the range of $536 - $8.6K and $6.4K - $102.8K, respectively. (Source: Social Blade)

YouTube channel

X-Mania’s unique content has further led to the rise of his YouTube channel. Currently, there are 143 videos on the channel, and the most-watched video has 12 million views.

According to Social Blade, X-Mania has gained 10 thousand subscribers and 2.142 million views in the last 30 days alone.

Note: The statistics mentioned above were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as X-Mania plays more games in Free Fire.

