X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, stats, real name, monthly income, and more details

X-Mania is a renowned figure in the Indian Free Fire community and is recognized for the fun and engaging content on his YouTube channel. Apart from that, he’s also a professional esports player.

At the time of writing, there are around 1.83 million subscribers on X-Mania’s channel, with a total of 121.69 million views. Out of this, he has gained 30 thousand subscribers and 4.28 million views in the last 30 days.

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID, real name, and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire ID is 97762833, and his real name is Hemant Vyas. Stated below are his stats as of today, 23 August 2021:

Lifetime stats

X-Mania has outshined his foes in 2485 of the 10870 duo matches, coming down to a win rate of 22.86%. He has accumulated 32005 kills at a K/D ratio of 3.82.

The renowned content creator has played 3230 duo games and has come out on top on 539 occasions, maintaining a win percentage of 16.68%. With 9477 frags, X-Mania has a K/D ratio of 3.52.

The YouTuber has 3075 solo games to his name and has 434 first-place finishes, retaining a win ratio of 14.11%. He has racked up 8707 eliminations for a K/D ratio of 3.30.

Ranked stats

Hemant has featured in 113 squad games in the ongoing season and has remained unbeaten in 29, resulting in a win percentage of 25.66%. In these matches, he has notched 389 kills with a K/D ratio of 4.63.

The streamer has secured four victories in the 82 duo matches, corresponding to a win rate of 4.87%. He has bagged 225 frags, ensuring a K/D ratio of 2.88.

He has participated in 11 solo games and has five Booyahs, converting to a win ratio of 45.45%. With a K/D ratio of 9.83, the esports athlete has 59 eliminations.

Monthly income

On Social Blade, X-Mania’s estimated monthly income is stated to lie between $1.1K and $17.1K.

YouTube channel

X-Mania primarily makes gameplay videos related to Free Fire on his channel. Apart from that, he also uploads vlogs. There are 133 videos on his channel, and the most viewed one currently stands at 12 million views.

