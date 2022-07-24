X-Mania’s Free Fire MAX ID, stats, K/D ratio, Headshots, and YouTube income in July 2022

Hemant Vyas, aka X-Mania, is a well-known name among Indian Free Fire users. He is one of the most notable content creators to emerge from the nation, and his videos cover gameplay, challenges, and other facets of the battle royale title.

When looking at the current statistics of X-Mania, he features a subscriber and view count of over 1.91 million and 146.568 million, respectively. He also has 323 thousand Instagram followers, a strong indication of his immense fame.

X-Mania’s Free Fire MAX ID and stats

X-Mania’s Free Fire MAX ID is 97762833. He is the leader of the guild “X-MANIA_18”, whose ID number is 1008405943.

The stats ensured by him are listed below:

Lifetime stats

These are the lifetime stats maintained by X-Mania within the game (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has 3208 appearances in the solo mode and has come out on top on 449 occasions, converting to a win rate of 13.99%. With 9100 eliminations and 2121 headshots, he has a K/D ratio of 3.30 and a headshot percentage of 23.31%.

The YouTuber has also competed in 3365 duo games and has remained unbeaten in 553, possessing a win rate of 16.43%. He has 9810 kills and 2014 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.49 and a headshot percentage of 20.53%.

Hemant has additionally played 13837 squad matches and has bettered foes in 3577, resulting in a win rate of 25.85%. At a K/D ratio of 4.07 and a headshot percentage of 22.49%, he has 41800 kills and 9399 headshots.

Ranked stats

Stats of the content creator in the ongoing ranked season of Battle Royale mode (Image via Garena)

X-Mania has played four solo matches within the current ranked season and has one win for a win rate of 25.00%. He has 11 kills and eight headshots, maintaining a K/D ratio of 3.67 and a headshot percentage of 72.73%.

Coming to the duo mode, the content creator has featured in three games and has secured first place on one occasion, leading to a win rate of 33.33%. There are nine kills and two headshots to his name for a K/D ratio of 4.50 and a headshot percentage of 22.22%.

Lastly, X-Mania has 28 participations in the squad mode and has 3 Booyahs, converting to a win rate of 10.71%. He has accumulated 80 kills and 26 headshots for a K/D ratio of 3.20 and a headshot percentage of 32.50%.

Note: X-Mania’s stats were recorded at the time of writing and are subject to change as he plays more Free Fire MAX matches.

X-Mania’s YouTube income

Details regarding X-Mania's earnings (Image via Social Blade)

X-Mania’s monthly YouTube income from the channel is stated to be between $657 and $10.5K. On the other hand, his projected yearly earnings will be between $7.9K and $126.2K.

YouTube channel

The oldest video on X-Mania’s channel is a “Ranked match kill montage,” uploaded in July 2019. Over the past three years, he has uploaded more than 270 videos, and they have helped him amass great numbers on the platform.

According to Social Blade, X-Mania has gained 10 thousand subscribers, alongside 2.629 million views in the last 30 days.

