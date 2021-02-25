PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split Bangladesh finals day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open (PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh Finals concluded with XB Blood Legion widening the gap in the points table.

Four matches were played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. 15 teams qualified from the group stage, and one invited team - Inertia Esports - battled to be the standing winner.

After day two, XB Blood Legion emerged as the table toppers with 127 points and 70 kills. Following them in second place was Exentric Infinity with 75 points and 38 kills. LoG1 Esports finished in the third spot with 74 points, and 25 kills to cap off the top 3 for the day.

PMCO Bangladesh finals day 2 overall standings

PMCO Spring split 2021 Finals Overall standings after day 2

The day started with the first match played on Erangel. IPGx4arc won the match with 12 kills. Following them in second place was the AGxT9 axe with 10 Kills. ALxK9 Esports took the third spot with eight kills.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Finals Overall standings after day 2

The second match played on Sanhok was won by Infernal Parasite Gx with eight kills, followed by XB Blood Legion also with eight kills.

The third match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by XB Blood Legion with 14 Kills. Gods Reborn secured second place with seven kills.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, Exentric Infinity played aggressively and clinched the match with 14 kills. Following them in second place were INES with 10 kills. The third place went to KS Axe, who had six kills in their bag.

Advertisement

KILL LEADERS after day 2

With the PMCO finals day two complete and XB Blood Legion is dominating the leaderboards, it will be interesting to see which teams from the bottom push through.

The remaining three days will determine the championship winner and the three teams who qualify for the PMPL: South Asia Season 3.