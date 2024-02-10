5 Dota 2 players to look forward at Games of the Future 2024

Dota 2 Games of the Future is an upcoming tier 2 tournament held at the Kazan Expo in Russia. Various star players from sixteen participating teams will battle it out for a total prize pool of $1,000,000 USD, with the winning team taking home the lion's share of $350,000 USD. Fourteen squads were invited to the event, and the remaining two qualified via Phygital Games 1 and 2.

As anticipation builds for this high-stakes MOBA tournament, fans are eager to witness their star players in action at Games of the Future 2024. With an abundance of talent on display, scroll ahead to read about the top five players who could stand out from the rest in the Games of the Future 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best Dota 2 players to keep an eye on in Games of the Future 2024

Player's name Team Amer " Miracle -" Al-Barkawi Nigma Galaxy Wang " Ame " Chunyu Xtreme Gaming Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan Nigma Galaxy Zhao "XinQ" Zixing Xtreme Gaming Zhang " y `" Yiping LGD Gaming

1) "Miracle-" (Legend of the game)

Amer "Miracle-" Al-Barkawi (Image via Red Bull)

Miracle is undoubtedly a Dota 2 legend, as he won The International 2017 and several other accolades with Team Liquid before his career-defining stint with OG. After The International 2019, he joined the newly formed Nigma Galaxy.

Following uneventful competitive runs, he took a brief hiatus and made a surprising comeback by reuniting with his former captain, Kuroky, and became the new safelaner for Nigma Galaxy.

With the team facing challenges and morale at an all-time low due to recent performances, Miracle is expected to lead Nigma Galaxy back to the pinnacle of competitive Dota 2. His wealth of experience and the return of GH may be the catalyst needed to catapult the team back to winning ways.

Signature Dota 2 heroes of Miracle to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

Terrorblade

Juggernaut

Faceless Void

2) Ame (The Chinese juggernaut)

Wang "Ame" Chunyu (Image via Xtreme Gaming/X)

Ame has long been regarded as the face of the Chinese Dota 2 competitive scene, earning a dedicated fanbase and establishing himself as a top contender for The International on multiple occasions. Renowned for his aggressive late-game carry heroes, his inclusion has made Xtreme Gaming a formidable side.

His partnership with XinQ has been a topic of discussion for ages, and with both players on the same team, the chances of winning the tournament have increased significantly. You can expect Ame to showcase his mastery in this tournament and set new records.

Signature Dota 2 heroes of Ame to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

Terrorblade

Morphling

Phantom Lancer

3) Sumail (The prodigy of Dota 2)

Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan (Image via Nigma Galaxy/X)

At just 16 years old, Sumail made history by winning The International 2015 with Evil Geniuses. Since then, he has been widely known as the best midlaner in the world by pundits and professional players alike.

Sumail's ability to not only win the midlane but also dominate it is one of the most vital elements of Nigma Galaxy's lineup for Games of the Future 2024.

With a star-packed roster featuring talismans like Sumail and Miracle, Nigma Galaxy has all the ingredients required to win the tournament. Once the team overcomes its momentum-based cohesion and drafting issues, its star talents could get them the title.

Signature Dota 2 heroes of Sumail to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

Puck

Storm Spirit

Queen of Pain

4) XinQ (The complete soft support)

Zhao "XinQ" Zixing (Image via DPC CN)

XinQ's performance against Gaimin Gladiators in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 left a lasting mark in the history books. His legendary Shadow Demon gameplay received widespread praise and proved a crucial factor in Azure Ray's victory over the European powerhouse in the Grand Final.

As an experienced veteran, XinQ can play any support hero and excels in providing crucial assistance to his cores. Xtreme Gaming's chances are further bolstered by his presence.

Signature Dota 2 heroes of XinQ to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

Rubick

Shadow Demon

Winter Wyvern

5) y` (The underrated veteran)

Zhang "y`" Yiping (Image via Liquipedia)

y` was a pivotal member of Wings Gaming, the last Chinese team to claim the Aegis at The International. He is well-known for his playstyle that prioritizes creating the best laning stage for his carry.

Recently, LGD Gaming surprised everyone with their performance in BetBoom Dacha Dubai 2024, where they drew with Team Falcons and topped Group A. All thanks to the veteran's drafting, which proved vital in securing a spot in the Upper Bracket.

His exceptional drafting skills, combined with a wealth of competitive experience, provide LGD Gaming with a strong chance at success in the Games of the Future 2024.

Signature Dota 2 heroes of y' to look out for in Games of the Future 2024

Oracle

Lion

Ancient Apparition

