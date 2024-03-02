AP.Bren vs ONIC MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final: Overview, livestreams, and more

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 finally got its two finalists after a week of highly competitive matches. AP.Bren and ONIC, finalists of the M5 World Championship 2023, face off again in the first top-tier MLBB tournament of 2024. While AP.Bren will look forward to registering another trophy to their name, ONIC will try to take revenge for their defeat in M5.

This article will discuss the recent form of both teams and their past performances to give a brief overview of the teams and try to predict the outcome.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Grand Final: AP.Bren vs ONIC overview and prediction

AP.Bren reached another final after their victory over ONIC in the M5 World Championship (Image via AP.Bren)

AP.Bren, champions of the M5 World Championship, are eyeing their second major Mobile Legends Bnag Bang esports title within months. They arrived in Kazan as one of the top contenders for the MLBB Games of the Future champion’s trophy.

AP.Bren topped the Group B table and thus earned a direct entry into the Quarterfinals. In the Quarterfinals they faced HomeBois, one of the biggest names in the MLBB esports circuit. After winning their Quarterfinals match, they faced RRQ Hoshi, the first-ranked team from Group A and the first team to qualify for the Semifinals.

Despite losing one game in a best-of-three (Bo3) format match, AP.Bren won two games, thus winning the match with a convincing 2-1 scoreline. Players like Super Marco and FlapTzy, who have been crucial for the whole tournament, stood out yet again and grabbed the MVPs in the games AP.Bren won.

ONIC Esports is among the top MLBB esports teams in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024(Image via ONIC)

ONIC has also maintained their good form in the tournament. Arguably the most successful team in the MLBB pro circuit, ONIC was also the first-ranked team in Group D of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. Since qualifying for the Quarterfinals, ONIC has faced teams like RCC (quarterfinal match) and Fire Flux Esports (semifinal match) and won both games pretty convincingly.

In their last match, ONIC defeated Fire Flux Esports with a 2-0 score. Kairi and Alberttt were the MVPs in these two matches of MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Prediction: Both teams are evenly poised and possess a highly skilled roster. Their recent run of form has also been phenomenal, as have their performances in the last few games. Besides, both teams are highly motivated for the Final match. Therefore, it is hard to predict the winner of this match. However, we predict ONIC will win the fixture.

Head-to-head

These two finalists of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 recently faced each other in the M5 World Championship Final and AP.Bren emerged victorious in that match.

Where to watch

Watch the final live on the official MLBB Games of the Future 2024 YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in to those channels on March 2, 2024, at 7:30 PM IST (UTC +5:30hrs) to watch the game.

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture