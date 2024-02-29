ONIC vs RCC MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: Overview, livestream, and more

ONIC vs Royal Cybersport Club (RCC) is the final Quarterfinal match of the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. The clash between these two top teams on the circuit will draw attention from most of the MLBB esports community. Since ONIC lost the recently concluded M5 World Championship final, their fans will want their teams to get this trophy, adding some excitement to the tournament.

This article will analyze both teams’ recent performances and match results and try to predict the winners of the fixture based on that.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Quarterfinals: ONIC vs RCC overview and predictions

ONIC is among the best teams in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 (Image via ONIC)

ONIC is one of the most decorated teams to participate in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024. They have some top-tier MLBB esports trophies to their name and have created a legacy over the past few years. However, it has been hard for their fans to accept the defeat against AP.Bren in the recent M5 World Championship. So, the team will try their best to take this trophy home.

ONIC’s campaign has been smooth so far, winning their first game against Team Flash and then the Winners Match against Burn x Flash to enter the Quarterfinals directly from the Group Stage. Players like Sanz, Kairi, and Albert were crucial in these victories and, thus, were awarded MVPs.

Royal Cybersport Club is a great team in the esports scene (Image via RCC)

Royal Cybersport Club is also a great team with plenty of popular MLBB esports trophies to their name. They are placed second in Group C and the third Group C team in the Qualifiers. They won their first match against Nightmare Esports but fumbled in the Winners Match against Blacklist International.

RCC then entered Playoff Round 1, where they defeated Team Flash to enter the Quarterfinals. Players like Troublemaker (three MVPs) and Wizer (one MVP) were the most crucial players for them in the tournament.

Prediction: All things considered, we predict ONIC will win the game. However, they need to be careful since RCC has faced some well-seasoned teams in their journey to the Quarterfinals and has given everyone a hard time.

Head-to-head

These two teams have yet to face each other in a competitive esports game.

Where to watch

Tune in to the Games of the Future official YouTube and Twitch channel on February 29, 2024, at 11:20 PM IST (UTC +8hrs) to catch all the action live.

