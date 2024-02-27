MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group D decider matches: Overview, livestream, and more

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has invited 16 top teams of the pro circuit and put some of the best teams in Group D. After the initial fixtures in this group, Team Burn x Flash and ONIC secured their Playoff spots. Team Flash and KeepBest Gaming will now lock horns in the Elimination Match to secure the third Playoff spot in the group.

This article gives a brief overview of the Group D teams based on their performance in the last match, ahead of their most crucial fixtures.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group D Winners Match Overview and Predictions

Burn x Flash has qualified for the Playoff stages (Image via Burn x Flash)

In the first game of Group D in the MLBB Games of the Future 2024, Burn x Flash swept KeepBest Gaming clean with a convincing 2-0 scoreline. Both matches lasted for around 15 minutes, and Owl and Rindo, the Gold Laner and the Jungler, grabbed the MVP in these two games.

ONIC is among the top contenders for the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 trophy (Image via ONIC)

On the other hand, ONIC was facing Team Flash in the second Group Stage game of Group D. While both teams were evenly poised with plenty of accolades in the past few years, ONIC’s recent success forced many to give them the edge in their predictions.

The predictions were matched as ONIC managed to win the first two games of their best-of-three (Bo3) format match to take the tie away. Kairi and Sanz became the MVPs for ONIC in these two games.

Prediction: While ONIC is a well-known team in the circuit with a lot of experience, Burn x Flash has yet to create its name in the circuit compared to ONIC. The lack of experience to handle big-match pressure might become the difference between the two teams, and ONIC might emerge victorious from the fixture in that case.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Group D Elimination Match overview and prediction

While ONIC and Burn x Flash are competing in the Winners Match for the top and second Playoff qualifying spots in the group, Team Flash will face KeepBest Gaming in the Elimination Match for the final qualifying spot. Many have already declared Team Flash winners of this fixture, but KeepBest Gaming shouldn't be taken lightly.

KeepBest Gaming will fight against Team Flash for the final qualifier spot from Group D (Image via KeepBest Gaming)

KeepBest Gaming, the Chinese esports organization, has shown potential in the recently concluded M5 World Championship. Despite failing to qualify for the knockouts, the community was impressed by their performance. Thus, many still consider them the Dark Horse, even though they failed to win their first match in MLBB Games of the Future 2024.

Team Flash is one of the best teams in the tournament (Image via Team Flash)

Team Flash, on the other hand, is a well-known franchise in the MLBB Esports scene. They have produced some amazing results over the last few years. Besides suffering a gutted loss to ONIC in their first match of MLBB Games of the Future 2024, they will fight valiantly to secure their spot in the final Playoff spot from the group.

Prediction: Taking all factors into account, Team Flash might win in this Elimination match.

Where to watch the MLBB Games of the Future?

You can watch both games live on the official Twitch and YouTube channels. The Elimination match is on February 27, 2024, at 8:10 PM IST (UTC +8), and the Winners match will take place on February 27, 2024, at 10:00 PM IST (UTC +8).

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

