MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group D analysis: Teams, predictions, and more

Mobile Legends Bang Bang’s top 16 teams will enter the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 with plenty of promise. They will all want to kickstart their 2024 on a good note, and the community is immensely excited about their performances at this event. The tournament will commence on February 26, 2024, and will run until March 2, 2024.

However, with so many teams battling it out in the initial group-stage games, it can be a little tough for the community to follow all the participants closely. To simplify things a little, this article takes a look at all the teams in Group D and offers predictions for the group.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and solely reflect the opinions of the writer

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group D: Teams

The MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024 Group Stage games will begin on February 26, 2024. The organizers have invited the top four teams from the M5 World Championship and nine other MLBB squads. Three teams qualified for the tournament by winning the Phygital Games.

Group D consists of teams like Burn x Flash, KeepBest Gaming, ONIC, and Team Flash. Among them, ONIC is one of the finalists in the M5 World Championship.

Burn x Flash

Burn x Flash is a Cambodian side that recently began to rise in the esports scene (Image via Burn x Flash)

Burn x Flash is a Cambodian MLBB team that had some great performances in 2023. They secured the fourth position in the Southeast Asia Cup 2023 and also won the MPL Cambodia Spring 2023.

The team has secured other champion’s medals in 2022, such as MPL Cambodia Autumn 2022, WOWNOW & Prince Mall League, and more. Since it has been a while since the franchise has registered any notable victories, the squad will aim to win the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Players to watch out for: Players like ATM and Mikko are the assets of Team Burn x Flash in the tournament.

KeepBest Gaming

KeepBest Gaming is a Chinese side who announced their arrival in the M5 World Championship (Image via KeepBest Gaming)

KeepBest Gaming is a relatively new franchise in the MLBB esports scene. The franchise secured the second position in the Douyin 5v5 Challenge 2023 and has also shown a lot of promise in the M5 World Championship.

KeepBest Gaming is among the 13 invited teams in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

Players to watch out for: Follow players like Siyu and LMU for some intense action in the Land of Dawn.

ONIC

ONIC Esports is among the best franchises in MLBB esports history (Image via ONIC)

ONIC is an Indonesian esports franchise that has been one of the best performers in the history of the MLBB competitive circuit.

Like other top teams in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024, ONIC Esports has a vast legacy that they have built over the years. They will try to establish their honor in the tournament after losing the M5 World Championship to AP.Bren.

Players to watch out for: Kairi is among the top junglers and best players in the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024. You should also watch out for players like Sanz and Kiboy.

Team Flash

Team Flash is one of the best teams in Games of the Future Kazan 2024 (Image via Team Flash)

Team Flash showcased their phenomenal skills in the M5 World Championship, where they secured a spot between the top nine to twelfth-ranked teams. They were also the winners of the MPL Singapore Season 2023.

Players to watch out for: Follow players like Diablo, Vanix, and KurtTzy for entertaining gameplay in Team Flash’s fixtures.

MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024: Predictions

If other teams fail to pull off any upsets, ONIC and Team Flash will surely enter the playoffs from this group.

The competition for third place will be intense between KeepBest Gaming and Team Burn x Flash. However, given their experience, Burn x Flash has a slight edge over KeepBest Gaming.

Having said that, there is little to no information available about KeepBest Gaming. This element of surprise may help the team pull off some upsets and enter the playoffs of the MLBB Games of the Future Kazan 2024.

