Burn x Flash vs Fire Flux Esports MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1: Overview, livestream, and more

Burn x Flash will meet Fire Flux Esports in the third fixture of Playoff Round 1 in MLBB games of the Future 2024. Both teams won one and lost one in their Group Stage games, and the winner of this match will face Blacklist International in the Quarterfinal. So, this game will be crucial for both teams in the knockout stage.

While Fire Flux Esports survived one of the toughest groups (Group C) in the competition, Burn x Flash won their first game in the Group Stage to secure their place in the Playoffs.

This article will provide a brief overview based on the team’s current form.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoff Round 1: Burn x Flash vs Fire Flux Esports overview and prediction

Burn x Flash can pull off an upset in the third game of Playoffs Round 1 (Image via Burn x Flash)

Burn x Flash recently rose to fame in the past few years. The Cambodian organization took part in quite a few top-tier competitions on the circuit. Their recent form in MLBB Games of the Future 2024 has been impressive.

The team won their first match against KeepBest Gaming, where players like Owl and Rindo became crucial (MVPs for Burn x Flash). From there, they entered the Winners Match and lost that game to settle for the second position in the table.

Fire Flux Esports is a respected franchise in the professional circuit (Image via Fire Flux Esports)

Fire Flux Esports, on the other hand, faced Blacklist International, the third-ranked team in M5 World Championship, in their first Group Stage game. However, Fire Flux Esports did not give up after losing the fixture and showed their determination to qualify for the next round in the Group C Elimination Match.

In the elimination chamber, they defeated Nightmare Esports, where Rosa and Tienzy, their MVPs in those two games, outplayed the opponents and carved their name in that final Playoff qualifier spot.

Prediction: Both teams are prepared for a tough matchup, and predicting any of these teams as the winner will be hard. In our opinion, the team that can maintain their composure better will emerge victorious. All things considered, we predict Fire Flux Esports and their experienced roster will win this fixture and enter the Quarterfinal to face Blacklist International yet again.

Head-to-head

These two teams have yet to face each other in the biggest stages of MLBB esports.

Where to watch

You can watch the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoff Round 1 on the official YouTube and Twitch channels. Tune in to these channels on February 28, 2024, at 8:10 PM (UTC +8) to watch the contest between Burn x Flash vs Fire Flux Esports.

