Echpo4mak vs G2.iG Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage: Schedule, livestream details, and more

Echop4mak is scheduled to face Invictus Gaming/G2.iG in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group B. The Group Stage will follow a GSL format where the winning team will qualify for the Decider Match, while the losing team heads to the elimination match and risks getting knocked out of the tournament.

Echop4mak is a rookie team without any prior tier 1 and 2 tournament experience. G2.iG, on the other hand, stood out as the sole survivor in the ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifier and is the second and final Chinese team in the upcoming English tournament.

Echpo4mak vs G2.iG Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage overview and prediction

Invictus Gaming has had a busy year as they have been active on all competitive fronts, notably defeating Azure Ray, the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Champions 3-2 in ESL One Birmingham 2024: China Closed Qualifier. Coupled with that, they defeated Team Aster and LGD Gaming in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and Final, respectively.

G2.iG's play style and drafting have seen a remarkable improvement, and they are strongly favored over Echpo4mak in Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024. The Russian organization features an inexperienced squad and has not had any notable moments in a major competitive scene.

As of now, we don't have any statistics on Echpo4mak, but given the roster's rookie status, you can assume that Invictus Gaming will defeat Echpo4mak and advance to the next round.

Head-to-head

This will be the very first time that Invictus Gaming locks horns with Echop4mak in a competitive tournament such as Games of the Future 2024

Roster

The following are the active rosters of Echpo4mak and Invictus Gaming in the Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage:

Echpo4mak

Cooman

b4x4zZz

Afoninje

jamside

Vovapain

Invictus Gaming/G2.iG

Monet

NothingToSay

JT-

BoBoKa

xNova

Echpo4mak vs G2.iG Dota 2 Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage

The Bo3 series between Echpo4mak and G2.iG will commence on the following dates in their respective timezones:

GMT : February 19, 2024, 7 am

: February 19, 2024, 7 am ET : February 19, 2024, 2 am

: February 19, 2024, 2 am MSK: February 19, 2024, 10 am

You can tune into the livestream of the Group Stage Bo3 round between Echpo4mak and G2.iG on the following channels:

GoFutureGames - YouTube

gamesofuture - Twitch

That concludes our prediction of the Games of the Future 2024 Group Stage matchup. Follow Sportskeeda's Games of the Future and Dota 2 sections to get wind of the latest tournament news, guides, and more.