RCC vs. Team Flash MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1: Overview, Livestream, and more

The final match of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoff Round 1 is between Royal Cybersports Club (RCC) and Team Flash. While RCC secured a spot in the Playoffs by winning their first Group Stage game, Team Flash suffered a loss in their first encounter and entered the Playoffs as the third team of Group D in the tournament.

That said, both teams have immense potential to qualify for the Quarterfinal of MLBB Games of the Future 2024. This article will detail everything you need to know about the fixture before it begins on February 28, 2024, at 10:00 pm IST (UTC+8).

Disclaimer: The predictions made are purely the opinion of the writer.

MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1: RCC vs. Team Flash overview and predictions

RCC has a chance to qualify for the Quarterfinals (Image via RCC)

Royal Cybersports Club is among the toughest teams in Group C. Despite winning their first game of S2G Esports, they lost against Blacklist International in the Winner Match, thus occupying the second Playoff qualifier spot.

RCC has produced some amazing results in the previous games, defeating Nightmare Esports 2-0 in their first Group Stage matchup.

Will Team Flash qualify for the Quarterfinals and take their revenge on ONIC? (Image via Team Flash)

On the other hand, Team Flash failed to justify their name as they lost their first Group Stage game. However, they fought back to win the Elimination Match against KeepBest Gaming to become the third team to enter the MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs.

Team Flash is well-known in the MLBB pro circuit and will try to win the game to enter the Quarterfinal against ONIC. Since they lost to ONIC in their first Group Stage game, that will be an interesting bout.

Prediction: Despite both teams being evenly poised, the little bit of experience Team Flash has in the biggest competitions might give them the edge in this fixture against RCC.

Head-to-head

These teams have yet to face each other in a competitive MLBB tournament.

Where to watch

Tune in to the Games of the Future official YouTube and Twitch channels to experience the last game of MLBB Games of the Future 2024 Playoffs Round 1.

Stream in

English: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Indonesia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Malaysia: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA Philippines: https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA

https://www.youtube.com/@GOTFMLBBSEA CIS: https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames

https://www.youtube.com/@GoFutureGames Myanmar: https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports

https://www.youtube.com/@maharesports Official YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial

https://www.youtube.com/@GamesoftheFutureOfficial Official Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/gamesofuture

Follow Sportskeeda for more MLBB Games of the Future 2024-related updates.

