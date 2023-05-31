14 GB/s Gen 5 SSDs and DDR5-9000 RAM launched by Adata and XPG: Specs, prices, launch date, and more

Adata and XPG are pushing the boundaries of Gen 5 SSDs and memory performance this year at Computex. Both companies have launched hyper-fast storage drives and DDR5 RAM that will deliver ultra-tier performance when paired with the latest processors from Intel and AMD. The latest NeonStorm SSD lineup produces transfer speeds of up to 14 GB/s, meaning 100+ GB games can be copied in seconds.

Besides this, the new Legend lineup offers transfer speeds of 10 GB/s and the Caster RGB lineup comes with an eye watering DDR5-9000 rating. The numbers might look promising on paper.

But it's worth noting that there are zero processors, workloads, and video games on the market that can actually make use of these storage drives and memory. Thus, its safe to say that all of these new launches are ahead of its time.

Adata and XPG's 14 GB/s Gen 5 SSDs and DDR5-9000 RAM is a peek into what the future might hold

XPG Project NeoStorm 14 GB/s SSD

The new XPG NeoStorm Gen 5 SSD (Image via XPG)

It is worth noting that the most extreme products, namely the NeoStorm lineup, won't hit the market anytime soon. But, it is an insanely innovative storage drive, to say the least. On paper, the drive is capable of a maximum of 14 GB/s read speeds and 12 G/s write speeds.

XPG has designed an active cooler to keep the top-tier SSD cool. Gen 5 SSDs require more than just a heatsink thanks to their high-performance NAND flash memory. But pushing transfer speeds to more than 12 GB/s requires manufacturers to liquid cool their drives.

However, unlike traditional SSD water coolers, XPG's solution involves a heat-absorbing acrylic block wrapper around an aluminum tube. The SSD is further fitted with two thermal gaskets which increases cooling efficiency.

This innovative solution delivers up to 20% better cooling performance. The NeoStorm SSD is still in a prototype stage and we don't expect it to launch anytime before 2024.

XPG NeoStorm Gen 5 SSD Interface PCIe Gen 5 x4 Maximum capacity 8 TB Read speeds 14 GB/s Write speeds 12 GB/s Controller Silicon Motion SM2508 4K random read/write IOPs 2 million

Legend 970 10 GB/s SSD

The new XPG Legend Gen 5 SSDs offer next-level performance (Image via XPG)

XPG will launch its new Legend 970 10 GB/s Gen 5 SSD lineup this year. These drives follow the traditional passively cooled design with a fanless heatsink and feature specs that are much easier to comprehend.

The company has opted for the tried and tested Phison E26 controller for this Gen 5 SSD and will have a maximum capacity of up to 2 TB. The Legend SSDs will be available for purchase starting July 2023.

XPG Legend 970 Gen 5 SSD Interface PCIe Gen 5 x4 Maximum capacity 2 TB Read speeds 10 GB/s Write speeds 10 GB/s Controller Phison E26 4K random read/write IOPs 1.4 million

Adata Caster RGB DDR5-9000

The XPG Caster series of memory sticks (Image via XPG)

Adata also showcased its new Caster RGB lineup of DDR5 memory. The RAM sticks will pack transfer speeds of up to 9000 MT/s, ranking them among the fastest commercially-available memory money can buy.

The Caster RGB lineup will pack improved XMP 3.0 profiles and comes with tight CL38-51-51-145-196-2T timings. These memory sticks will launch towards the end of 2023.

In addition to Caster, the company is launching a new mid-range Lander OC lineup of RAM sticks. These offerings will sit between Lancer and Caster and offer transfer speeds of up to 7600 MT/s.

Overall, Computex 2023 is a paradise for tech geeks, with new innovative technology blowing everyone's minds.

