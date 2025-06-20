16 billion Apple, Facebook, Google, and other platform passwords leaked – Everything you need to know

In a massive data breach that has shocked the cybersecurity world, over 16 billion passwords have been leaked from platforms like Apple, Google, Facebook, and more. This is one of the largest data breaches ever, and experts warn that it isn't just old data being stolen, but rather new sensitive information harvested through modern malware.

Ad

With billions of people relying on these major platforms on a daily basis, such leaks could be harmful.

Passwords leaked on major platforms: What possibly caused this?

Huge password leak in major tech platforms (Image via Google, Apple, Facebook, Github, Telegram)

A record-breaking cybersecurity incident has exposed over 16 billion passwords and login credentials from some of the world’s most widely used platforms, including Apple, Facebook, Google, Instagram, Telegram, GitHub, and others.

Ad

Trending

The leak reportedly didn’t originate from a single database breach but rather appears to be the result of mass credential harvesting via an infostealer malware. Infostealers, or information stealers, are designed to extract personal details via login credentials, browser cookies, and autofill data.

According to YouTuber SomeOrdinaryGamers, once collected, the information is stored in unsecured cloud servers, like Elasticsearch databases, which are essentially open-source searching platforms that are publicly accessible.

Ad

Is the breach a cause for concern?

Yes, absolutely. While some of the data may come from older leaks, security researchers at Cybernews have confirmed that a huge portion of it is very recent and usable, making it a goldmine for hackers.

The passwords leaked from major platforms can be used by hackers for identity theft, targeted phishing attacks, ransomware attacks, and more. Another cause for concern is that many users reuse passwords across sites, making it easier to breach several platforms with a single one.

Ad

What should you do if you have your passwords leaked?

Regardless of whether or not you've had your passwords leaked, it's best to be cautious. Here are some actionable steps we advise you to perform right away:

Change your passwords: Do this for all major platforms. Start with your email, banking, and social media accounts. Never use the same password for more than one account. Enable two-factor authentication (2FA): This adds an extra layer of security, making it harder for attackers to access your accounts even if they have your password. Use a password manager: These tools can help generate unique and strong passwords. Monitor your accounts: Regularly check your accounts for unusual activity and set up alerts for login attempts or changes. Consider passkeys: Where available, switch to passkey authentication, which uses biometrics or device-based verification, which is far safer than standard passwords.

Ad

Also read: Did Steam passwords get leaked? Official statement and everything we know about the alleged 2FA codes breach

Follow Sportskeeda Tech for more news and updates.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Adith Pramod Adith Pramod is a Tech writer at Sportskeeda and a student pursuing his bachelor's degree.

He is a dedicated tech enthusiast, delving passionately into the world of technology—from mobiles to PCs. An avid gamer, he channels his fascination into exploring and sharing the intricacies of all things tech. Know More