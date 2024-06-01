27-inch vs 32-inch: Which is the best gaming monitor size?

Monitors come in a variety of sizes from 22 inches to 32 inches and more, which can be confusing to new users who are buying one for the first time. The two most common sizes are 27-inch and 32-inch. The former is popular and has become the go-to monitor size among gamers in recent years. However, the latter is also gaining momentum due to its large-screen real estate.

But which is the best monitor size for gaming? That's exactly what we are going to find out today. This article explains everything you need to know about the two screen sizes.

Note: Aspects of this article are subjective and reflect the writer's opinions.

27-inch vs 32-inch monitors: Here's everything you need to know

Size comparison

Dell S3221QS 32 Inch Curved 4K Monitor (Image via Dell)

The size of a monitor is one of the most crucial factors to consider when you are in the market to buy one. It is not just about the screen size but also the space it takes on the desk. Since a 32-inch monitor is quite a bit larger than an average 27-inch model, you need to ensure that your tabletop has enough space to accommodate that alongside the desktop cabinet, keyboard, and mouse.

Resolution

If both 32-inch and 27-inch screens have the same resolution, the larger display will not provide a better picture quality due to lower pixel density. It is best explained as the number of pixels in a particular area. If you get a larger monitor with a lower resolution, the pixel density will be lower, and the screen won't be able to display the finer details of a picture.

Higher pixel density leads to a clearer image and vice versa. For example, if the resolution is the same, text will look duller on the 32-inch display than on the 27-inch screen due to the lower pixel count. So, if you buy a bigger monitor, get a model with a 4K resolution or higher, or else you won't see much benefit from the larger screen size.

Refresh rate

SCEPTRE 32-inch IPS 4K Monitor (Image via SPECTRE)

The monitor's refresh rate is as important as the resolution, especially if you are into competitive games like Call of Duty, Fortnite, Apex Legends, and more. It makes the motion of the games smoother and helps you discover and locate enemies faster in such games. A higher refresh rate also decreases the latency, which should help you aim better.

Most competitive gamers prefer monitors with 120Hz or more. Both 27-inch and 32-inch displays have higher refresh rate options, but the former has higher refresh rate options at cheaper price tags.

Graphics card support

The monitor size doesn't affect the graphics card directly. However, if you buy a larger screen with a higher resolution, then it will have a significant impact on the video card. For example, a graphics card won't provide the same FPS on a 4K monitor as it does on QHD. So, with the purchase of a new monitor, you may also need a new graphics card.

Panel type

CRUA 27" QHD Curved Gaming Monitor (Image via CRUA)

The last thing you need to know is the type of display panel inside a monitor. There are various types of panels: TN, IPS, VA, and OLED. The TN is the worst of them, and there aren't a lot of monitors with this type of screen panel anymore. It has extremely poor viewing angles and a lower contrast ratio.

The IPS and VA panels sit in the middle and are better than the TN. The IPS delivers better viewing angles at the cost of contrast ratio, and VA is the complete opposite of that.

The OLED panel is the best display and arguably the most expensive. Also, the curved monitor is only possible on VA and OLED. Most budget curved displays have VA panels only.

Why should you buy a 27-inch monitor?

A 27-inch monitor isn't too large and should fit into most desks easily. It is a decent size and allows you to see all the contents on the screen without moving your head too much. It displays sharper text in both QHD and 4K resolution and is available with multiple higher refresh rate options.

If these things satisfy your needs, this is the screen size you need to buy. If you get a 27-inch monitor with QHD resolution, most mid-range graphics will be able to support that.

Why should you buy a 32-inch monitor?

At 32-inch screen size, you only have the option of 4K resolution if you want crisp and clear visuals. It will also display more content on the screen for you to enjoy. A QHD resolution is not ideal for this monitor size. A refresh rate of 120Hz is not very common at 4K and can be quite expensive. You will also need a high-end graphics card to play games at a 4K and 120Hz refresh rate screen.

Conclusion

Dell UltraSharp U2723QE 27" 4K monitor (Image via Dell)

There are quite a few differences between the 27-inch and 32-inch screen sizes. The former provides you with more options to choose from, whether that's the resolution or refresh rate. A monitor with a 27-inch screen can fit into most desks easily and should be a comfortable size for most people.

A 27-inch display is usually quite a bit cheaper than the 32-inch model and is the best monitor for gaming.