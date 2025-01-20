  • home icon
  4TB Samsung SSD drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

4TB Samsung SSD drops to the lowest price on Best Buy

By Suraj Bhowal
Modified Jan 20, 2025 08:45 GMT
Picture of Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD
Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD (Image via Samsung)

Samsung SSDs are considered the best in the market due to their superb performance and high endurance, but they are also quite expensive. However, a massive discount on the Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD at Best Buy has brought the price down to under $250. This seems like a great deal, considering it has four terabytes of storage with Gen 4-like transfer speeds.

In this article, we will analyze whether the Samsung SSD is worth the price and if you should consider buying it.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective and reflect only the writer's opinion. The mentioned price is subject to change.

The 4TB Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD can be yours for only $249.99

Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD (Image via Samsung)
Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD was originally sold at $344.99, a steep price not everyone could afford. However, the price has been heavily discounted recently, which brought it down to $249.99 on Best Buy. This makes it an attractive option, but can it deliver the excellent performance it is known for? Let's find out.

also-read-trending Trending

Here's everything you need to know about this Samsung SSD:

Specs

SpecificationsDetails
Speed (Read/Write)
7,250/6,300 MB/s
Capacities
4TB
NAND Type
TLC
Manufacturing process5nm
Endurance2400 TBW
Warranty5 years

Performance

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD is designed on Gen 5x2/4x4 capabilities, so the company claims it can deliver around 7,250/6,300 MB/s of R/W speeds. This is a fantastic speed, and an independent test by Tech Notice YouTuber confirms the drive's excellent performance. It's a high-end SSD that lives up to Samsung's reputation of delivering top-level performance.

However, you will need a PC with a Gen 4 M.2 slot to take full advantage of this drive's incredible data transfer speed. Also, since this is a Gen 4-compatible drive with speeds over 7,000MB/s, it is fully compatible with PS5.

Should you consider buying this 4TB Samsung SSD?

Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD with its box (Image via Samsung)
Samsung 990 Evo Plus SSD with its box (Image via Samsung)

The Samsung 990 Evo Plus 4TB SSD is among the fastest Gen 4 drives in the market and can easily keep up with even the most demanding workloads. Furthermore, this drive's excellent performance is backed by a five-year warranty. The endurance rating is also quite high, so there's nothing to worry about.

Considering the speed, storage capacity, and endurance this Samsung SSD offers, the $249.99 price tag is justified. You can consider buying this SSD as it will boost your PC or PS5's storage tremendously and allow you to download more games than ever.



Edited by Aatreyee Aich
