5 Best Accessories to buy for Mobile Gaming in 2022

Mobile gaming and mobile gaming accessories are the next frontier, as more and more gamers flock to mobile games. This is partially due to the release of a number of fantastic mobile games, such as BGMI and PUBG Mobile. These games have high-resolution visuals, amazing sound effects, the best in-game mechanics, and other features. This experience can be enhanced even more if players use additional appropriate accessories while playing mobile games.

Mobile gamers may be unaware that there are a variety of accessories that can assist them not only in providing the greatest in-game experience, but also in performing better in games like BGMI and Call of Duty: Mobile, where sound is vital. In this article, we will look at the top 5 mobile gaming accessories for 2022.

5 Best Accessories for Mobile Gaming

Skullcandy Indy

Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

GameSir F2 Grip

Charmast Power Bank 10000 mAh

Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

5) Skullcandy Indy

Skullcandy @skullcandy Meet INDY the latest addition to our Truly Wireless earbud family. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it’s meant to be. Meet INDY the latest addition to our Truly Wireless earbud family. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it’s meant to be. https://t.co/invJWQmxtw

Earbuds are one of the most important attachments for mobile gaming as good earbuds can help players hear in-game sounds with minimal lag to respond quickly, especially in games like PUBG and COD Mobile. Skullcandy Indy is one of the best earbuds for mobile gaming since it has amazing sound quality and no latency. It is arguably the best at this price point, with detachable stability and secure ear gels. It has an IP55 rating and can last for up to 16 hours of playtime with its charging case. The earbuds also offer sweat, water, and dust resistance. Calls, volume, and track touch controls help the earbuds earn their place on this list.

4) Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

Mobile gaming controllers are also one of the best accessories as they help gamers play games with the highest accuracy, even while traveling. Razer Kishi is designed to fit onto practically any Android phone with a center USB-C port. It also supports pass-through charging. Players won't have to charge it. It folds up into a small travel-size form and has no input lag. It is ideal for games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, which require quick reactions and pinpoint accuracy.

3) GameSir F2 Grip

The worst part about playing games on a phone for long periods of time is that most phones aren't built to be held in the landscape orientation for long durations of time. This universal phone grip device can give your palms something substantial to rest on when gaming. It also comes with an on-screen joystick adaptor that works well with Battle Royale games like COD Mobile, BGMI, and Pubg Mobile.

2) Charmast Power Bank 10000 mAh

One of the major problems with any gaming phone is that it has a limited battery life, which may not be enough to stream or play games for long hours. One of the best accessories to deal with this problem is a power bank. The Charmast Power Bank is a palm-sized power bank that has a 10000 mAh capacity to charge your phone, while also being friendly to your pocket. It can be charged via USB-C input/output cable, micro-USB input, or QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A output. Hence, gamers should purchase a power bank to stream games like COD Mobile and Clash Royale for long hours without worrying about battery.

1) Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

Controller grips are useful for keeping your phone close, but sometimes, they can be cumbersome. Sometimes, it is easier on the eyes to prop up your phone and keep your controller at a safe distance. This makes an adjustable stand one of the greatest mobile gaming accessories to keep your phone tilted at the ideal angle. Lamicall offers many phone stands to players. However, the foldable stand is favored due to its portability.

Edited by Mayank Shete