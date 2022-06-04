5 best Android phones to play Roblox in 2022

Roblox is fun to play with your friends whenever you have spare time. The best thing is that anyone can use it, whether a professional or a recreational gamer. This is because it is a platform that allows users to create games and story plots that others can then play.

Roblox is playable on any mobile, but a decent gaming phone will keep you from freezing or logging out and provide more battery life. Android is one of the best gaming phone software available, and it may significantly improve your gaming experience.

Five most enjoyable Android phones for Roblox

5) OnePlus 9 Pro

Cost: $898

$898 Battery: 4500 mAh

4500 mAh Processor: Snapdragon 888

When it comes to gaming, OnePlus is one of the top phone brands. It features a plethora of amazing gaming devices, the most recent of which is the 9 Pro. It can assist you in boosting your in-game experience, thanks to certain gaming features.

This device features a 6.67-inch Full HD display with outstanding gaming capabilities. It boasts a Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120 Hz refresh rate, allowing gamers to play lag-free games like Roblox and PUBG. The 9 Pro has a 4500mAh battery capacity and supports 65W quick charging.

4) Asus Zenfone 8

Cost: $594

$594 Battery: 4000 mAh

4000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

This phone is undoubtedly a gaming monster from Asus, with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, 8 GB RAM, and 128 GB of storage. Its display is 5.9 inches, which is ideal for any game.

This gaming phone was designed with both creative and professional gamers in mind. With a 64 MP rear camera and a 12 MP front camera for streaming games like Roblox and Genshin Impact, the Zenfone 8 is one of the best budget gaming phones on the market.

3) Redmi 9 Power

Cost: $144

$144 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 662

The Redmi 9 Power is a terrific pick if you're looking for a nice budget gaming phone for Roblox. It boasts a 48-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front camera, as well as a slew of other capabilities that make it ideal for budget gaming.

The Redmi 9 Power is powered by a 6000 mAh battery and works on a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 octa-core processor, making it ideal for mobile gaming. It's perfect for graphically demanding titles like COD Mobile and PUBG.

2) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

$1589 Battery: 6000 mAh

6000 mAh Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

The Asus ROG 5S Pro is seen by many as the most advanced gaming smartphone created. Qualcomm's SM8350 Snapdragon 888 gaming processor and 18 GB RAM will give users the best gaming experience ever.

This gaming phone has features similar to the best gaming laptops. A 6.7-inch screen, a 144 Hz frame rate, and 512 GB of storage are ideal for games like Roblox and Free Fire Max.

1) Samsung S21 Ultra

Cost: $700

$700 Battery: 5000 mAh

5000 mAh Processor: Exynos 2100 octa-core

Samsung is among the most popular phone manufacturers today, benefiting from being the first to the market. Its current offering is the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which features a 6.8-inch gaming giant with the most outstanding gaming pictures.

It has an Exynos 2100 octa-core processor and a 120 Hz display screen, allowing players to play games like BGMI and Roblox without overheating their devices. A 108-megapixel primary camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens are included in the Samsung S21 Ultra.

Note: This list is entirely based on the author's personal opinion.

