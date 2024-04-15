PCs are designed to perform various tasks, and they are not always optimized for gaming. On top of that, many apps run in the background, consuming RAM, CPU, and other system resources during your gaming sessions. A booster app is designed to optimize your PC to provide the highest FPS with minimal stuttering and latency in your favorite games.

This article presents the best apps to boost PC gaming performance in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best apps to boost PC gaming performance

1) MSI Afterburner

MSI Afterburner on a AMD Radeon System (Image via Sportskeeda)

The MSI Afterburner is the best app to boost PC gaming performance. It allows you to overclock the GPU core and VRAM to improve the performance of your graphics card significantly. It also has the option to boost the fan speed of your GPU, which will prevent any thermal throttling from ever happening and extend the longevity of your graphics card.

On top of all that, it also allows you to monitor your FPS and system resources. It's an all-in-one app that's a must-have on any PC. It is also available for free.

Pros:

Allows GPU overclocking

VRAM overclocking support

Boost GPU fan speed

Monitor system resources and FPS

Game capture and recording

Cons:

User interface is not simple

2) Razer Cortex

Razer Cortex detailed the things that need optimization (Image via DIRIKtv/YouTube)

The Razer Cortex is a free app developed by Razer that can truly optimize your PC and boost PC gaming performance. It achieves this by ending any background applications that are not used or unnecessary for the game when it's running. It also disables any sleep cycles to ensure your games run uninterrupted. It can free up RAM and make it available for games to use.

Pros:

Clears memory

Kills unnecessary background apps

Prioritizes CPU core for the game that's running

Disabled PC sleep cycles for uninterrupted gaming

Dedicated FPS counter

Cons:

No network optimization tool

3) WTFast

WTFast app with League of Legends running in the background (Image via McRooster/YouTube)

WTFast is a network optimization app that can optimize your PC's network configuration to boost network bandwidth throughput and reduce latency. It is known to help solve ping issues that many gamers face during multiplayer gaming sessions. It also clears your RAM to further optimize your PC.

It can create a special tunnel-like connection to directly connect your PC to the game servers.

Pros:

Optimizes PC network

Fixes ping issues

Clears memory

Provides a direct connection from the game to the servers

Cons:

It doesn't optimize background apps

4) Advanced System Optimizer

Advanced System Optimizer can boost PC gaming performance (Image via Systweaks)

The Advanced System Optimizer from Systweak is a popular system optimizer tool that was first released over two decades ago. It has numerous PC optimization tools that can handle a variety of tasks, including diverting CPU resources towards games that need it.

This allows games to run better on a particular system. It also allows you to make a backup of any critical files before it starts cleaning your PC.

Pros:

Diverts CPU resources towards games

Allows for backups of emergency or critical files

The automatic PC optimizer process fixes most PC issues without the need for a user during the process

Automatically updates PC drivers

Cons:

Most features are not available unless you consider paid plans

5) Lago Fast

Lago Fast on both PC and Android (Image via Lago Fast)

Lago Fast is another app that can significantly boost PC gaming performance. Unlike other apps, this handles both system optimization as well as network optimization, so it can reduce your ping issues as well as improve your FPS and framerate. Whether you play offline story-based or online multiplayer games, the Lago Fast app can help you.

Pros:

Provides real-time optimization

Boosts your FPS

Network optimization

Built-in VPN

Cons:

You can try it for free, but then it will require a license for everything to work

These are the best apps to boost PC gaming performance in 2024. If you are a gamer, you should definitely consider having one of these apps on your PC since it can significantly boost performance while reducing any possible stutters.