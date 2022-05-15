5 best Asus gaming phones to play COD Mobile in 2022

COD Mobile is one of the most popular online multiplayer battle games in the world. Gamers must use top gaming phones to enhance their gaming experience and play games without worrying about battery life.

Asus is one of the top names that comes to mind when we think about gaming phones, as they have a good battery life, a big display screen, and more storage. This article will discuss the top five Asus gaming phones to play COD Mobile in 2022.

5 best Asus gaming phones for COD Mobile

5) Asus Rog 3

Cost: $790

Battery: 6000 mAh

It is an older model of the Asus Rog series, but it is still highly capable, thanks to the Octa Core Qualcomm SM8250 Snapdragon 865+ Processor. Its 6.6-inch screen and 6000-mAh non-removable battery make it ideal for long gaming sessions.

The Asus Rog 3 should be your first choice if you're looking for an excellent affordable Asus smartphone. It is an amazing gaming phone for graphic-intensive games like PUBG, COD Mobile, and Clash of Clans.

4) Asus ROG 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

The Asus ROG 5S Pro is widely regarded as the best gaming phone of all time. The Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 CPU and 18 GB RAM will provide consumers with the finest gaming experience they've ever experienced.

This smartphone has features similar to the greatest gaming phones on the market. It has a 6.7-inch screen, 144 Hz frame rate, and 512 GB of storage, making it ideal for expert Clash Royale and COD Mobile players.

3) Asus Rog 5 Ultimate

Cost: $999

Battery: 6000 mAh

The Asus ROG 5 Ultimate is clearly one of the best gaming smartphones on the market, with a 144Hz AMOLED and 6.8-inch display screen. It has 18GB of RAM, allowing it to run high-resolution games like BGMI and Clash of Clans without lag.

Aside from the shooting triggers, the phone's rear screen and 6000 mAh battery life are also useful. This makes it an excellent gaming phone for livestreaming graphically demanding games.

2) Asus Zenfone 8

Cost: $594

Battery: 4000 mAh

With a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 gaming processor, 128 GB of storage and 8 GB of RAM, this phone is unquestionably a gaming monster from Asus. The phone has a 5.9-inch display that is perfect for gaming.

This gaming phone is equipped with a 64-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front camera for livestreaming games, making it ideal for creative and professional gamers. It's ideal for graphically demanding titles like PUBG and COD Mobile.

1) Asus Rog 5S Pro 5G

Cost: $1716

Battery: 6000 mAh

With Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Plus gaming processor, 18 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of internal storage, it's Asus' latest gaming phone. The 6.68-inch huge display screen with a refresh rate of 144 Hz benefits Clash Royale, BGMI, and other games.

This gaming phone is great for content creators and professional gamers because it has a 6000 mAh battery life and a supercharger. This makes it excellent for graphically demanding titles such as COD Mobile and BGMI.

Note: The article reflects the writer's own views.

Edited by R. Elahi