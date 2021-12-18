5 best budget external SSDs for PC gaming

A good gaming PC is almost incomplete without an SSD or Solid State Drive attached to it. After the era of Hard Disk Drive or HDD, SSD got popularized for its responsiveness and lack of moving parts, unlike Hard Disk Drives.

Starting from a room-sized computer storage to something as small as a chip, computer storage systems have evolved through generations and have come a long way. Currently, most new PCs come with SSDs attached to it. The storage drive can come in various forms and sizes to meet the user's needs.

However, the only problem that SSDs have is their pricing, which comes with various advantages. This article will focus on five pocket-friendly external Solid State Drives that users can find online quite easily.

The five best budget external SSDs for PC gaming purposes

1) Samsung T7

Samsung T7 (Image via Amazon.)

The portable storage by Samsung Electronics is great for personal, business, or multimedia purposes and comes in three different colors: red, blue, and black.

Starting price: 61.59 USD

61.59 USD Storage options: 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB.

500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB. Transfer speed: 1050 MB/s

1050 MB/s USB type: 3.2 Type C

Buy the Samsung T7 by clicking here.

2) Crucial X6

Crucial X6 (Image via Amazon)

The X6 is one of the cheapest available portable SSDs in the world right now. Not only that, but the portable storage comes with a three-year warranty to support the users.

Starting price: 49.99 USD

49.99 USD Storage options: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB.

500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB. Transfer speed: 540 MB/s

540 MB/s USB type: 3.2 Type C

Buy the Crucial X6 by clicking here.

3) SanDisk Extreme Portable

SanDisk Extreme (Image via Amazon)

The SSD by SanDisk is probably the best portable storage money can buy at the moment. The small form factor for the SSD shouldn't be taken lightly and can work in all kinds of harsh environments.

Starting price: 87.99 USD

87.99 USD Storage options: 500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB.

500 GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB. Transfer speed: 1050 MB/s

1050 MB/s USB type: 3.2 Type C

Buy the SanDisk Extreme Portable by clicking here.

4) WD Elements SE SSD

WD Elements SE SSD (Image via Amazon)

For users who prefer very small external storage, Western Digitals’ Elements SE portable SSDs are the perfect product for them.

Starting price: 99.99 USD

99.99 USD Storage options: 1 TB and 2 TB.

1 TB and 2 TB. Transfer speed: 400 MB/s

400 MB/s USB type: 3.0 Type C

Buy the WD Elements SE by clicking here.

5) WD My Passport SSD

WD My Passport external SSD (Image via Amazon)

The My Passport series from Western Digital is proudly known for its durability and it does the same for its external SSDs. The casing of the external SSD also comes with a bold design and metal body which makes it special in its own way.

Starting price: 84.63 USD

84.63 USD Storage options: 500GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB.

500GB, 1 TB, 2 TB and 4 TB. Transfer speed: 1050 MB/s

1050 MB/s USB type: 3.2 Type C

Buy the WD My Passport SSD by clicking here.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

