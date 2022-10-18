5 best budget gaming GPUs to buy during Halloween Sale 2022

Budget gaming GPUs are expected to be offered at massive discounts at this year's Halloween Sale. Considering the ongoing price drop of RTX 30 series and RX 6000 series GPUs, users can expect solid deals on their next graphics card.

Choosing a budget gaming GPU can sometimes be a tedious process as they need to check a lot of boxes. While being able to run all modern AAA titles is a dire necessity, a budget GPU also needs to be affordable and power efficient. The GPU in question should also not be bottlenecked by the budget processors available in the market.

Most times, users get overwhelmed by the number of parameters to consider while buying a graphics card. Hence, we look at some of the best gaming GPUs available in the market for a decent price.

A guide to buying the best budget gaming GPUs available in the market in Halloween Sale 2022

5) AMD Radeon RX 6500 XT ($167.99)

The Radeon RX 6500 XT is an entry-level 1080p gaming video card from Team Red. This graphics card is currently available for $165 which at this price is worth every penny provided the performance users can expect out of it.

The 6500 XT beats the similarly priced GTX 1650 video card by a huge margin. Thus, gamers who are looking to play modern AAA titles at a decent framerate and are not willing to spend a whole lot behind their graphics card can opt for this gaming GPU.

4) Nvidia Geforce GTX 1660 Super ($218.99)

The GTX 1660 Super was intitally introduced in 2019. Three years later, this card still packs some heat. The 1660 Super is now available for around $219 and can still run every modern AAA title without any hiccups. Other than being a great performer in 1080p gaming, the card can also pull off 1440p with several titles.

Overall, the 1660 Super is a great option provided that it can still be purchased for around $220 these days.

3) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($239.99)

Michael Zander @MicZan My new Diamond Multimedia RX 6600 XT next to my Radeon HD 6950 Engineering Sample for scale. #AMD EVGA RTX 3050 in the last photo is just about the same size. My new Diamond Multimedia RX 6600 XT next to my Radeon HD 6950 Engineering Sample for scale. #AMD EVGA RTX 3050 in the last photo is just about the same size. https://t.co/RXua6wInEH

The RX 6600 is a performance-level 1080p no compromise video card from AMD. It is one of the most relevant budget gaming GPUs available in the market. The graphics card can play every major AAA title in 1080p without compromise. It can also handle ray tracing workload in every game that ships with the feature.

AMD recently slashed the prices of their RX 6000 series GPUs, and the RX 6600 can be had for approximately $240. At this price, it is definitely worth considering.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($284.99)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is AMD's premium 1080p gaming video card. It is a slightly improved version of the RX 6600 XT and beats the much more expensive RTX 3060 by a solid margin in almost every video game.

The 6650 XT currently sells for around $285. Thus, users who are solely looking to play video games on their system can opt for this graphics card. However, the card does not really fair well in productivity tests. Thus, users who want to double up their system as a workstation should avoid buying this gaming GPU.

1) Intel Arc A770 8 GB ($329.99)

The Intel Arc A770 8 GB video card was recently launched as part of the Alchemist lineup. and has been priced at $329. Although the card cannot outperform the RTX 3060, it can certainly level the Nvidia GPU and get very close to it while costing much less.

Users who are looking forward to trying a different video card apart from Nvidia and AMD can get the A770. However, it is worth noting that Arc Alchemist GPUs are currently sold out at some leading retailers. The cards are further plagued with a few driver issues as Intel continues to work on ironing out the experience.

