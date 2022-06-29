5 best controllers for Android gaming in 2022

Your Android phone's specifications no longer determine how amazing a gaming experience you can have. Suitable gaming controllers are also necessary, greatly enhancing what you go through while immersed in playing. It makes it easier for you to play the title and improves your reflexes while playing.

Your favorite games, including PUBG Mobile and BGMI, play great on the best gamepads, which are comfortable to grip and use. Your game will flow smoother and be simpler to play if it has a good design and feature set, especially for new players.

Most comfortable controllers to enhance Android gaming experience

5) Razer Kishi V2

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Cost: $96.41

One of the best accessories for Android phones is gaming controllers since they let users play games with the highest level of accuracy even when they're on the go. With a USB-C connector in the middle, practically any Android phone may accommodate the Razer Kishi V2 mobile gaming controller.

Additionally, it permits pass-through charging, letting you play games without being concerned about running out of battery power. It folds up into a compact travel-size box and has no input lag.

It's ideal for games like BGMI and Clash Royale, which need razor-sharp accuracy and instantaneous responses.

4) Razer Raiju Mobile

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Cost: $150

Even with the phone mounted, controllers like the Razer Raiju Mobile pro feels perfectly balanced in your hands. Along with the 20+ hour battery life, the extra-long braided fast charge cable to charge the device while you play makes it a superb controller for prolonged gaming sessions.

Numerous features include:

Cable connections.

Dual Bluetooth.

Four multifunction buttons that can be remapped to suit your needs.

A hair-trigger mode for both left and right triggers.

A phone mount with a 60-degree tilt for convenient viewing angles.

It is suitable for games like COD Mobile and Clash of Clans.

3) SteelSeries Stratus Duo

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Cost: $51.14

The Stratus Duo from SteelSeries is the company's most recent and best Bluetooth gaming controller for Android. The company has once more created a pleasant controller to handle with an added feature that makes it equally simple to connect to a PC and play your favorite Steam games.

The controller first underwent an ergonomic overhaul, particularly at the top. When playing games like Clash of Clans and Clash Royale for extended periods, the shoulder buttons are comfy. The lithium battery's quick rechargeability is excellent for travel.

2) 8BitDo SN30 Pro

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Cost: $44.99

The 8BitDo SN30 Pro updates the classic Nintendo controller design with Bluetooth connectivity, making it compatible with all Android, macOS, Windows, and even the Nintendo Switch versions. Such adaptability will be especially useful if you have a collection of old games you enjoy playing repeatedly.

The SN30 Pro performs an excellent job of providing all the contemporary features we've grown accustomed to receiving from a top-notch wireless controller. You get all the familiar colors in addition to the comfort of the famous, legendary SNES controller.

It is suitable for Free Fire MAX and COD Mobile-style mobile games.

1) Nacon MG-X Pro

Connectivity: Wireless

Wireless Cost: $100

With the MG-X Pro mobile controller, Nacon combines the greatest features of existing controllers on the market with the ergonomic grip of an Xbox console to create a force to be reckoned with. Additionally, it can accommodate a larger range of Android phones thanks to its Bluetooth connection.

In addition to providing a solid hold, this also enables gamers to utilize their phones with cases, giving them additional security and protection. With 20 hours of battery life to cap it off, it is good for long gaming sessions in games like Fortnite and BGMI.

Note: This article reflects the writer's opinions.

