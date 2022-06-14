5 best gaming accessories for Android in 2022

Gaming accessories are the next frontier as more people turn to mobile games. This is partly due to the introduction of some outstanding mobile games, including Call of Duty: Mobile and BGMI. These games contain incredible sound effects, high-resolution graphics, the best in-game mechanics, and more. The experience can be further enhanced if users use extra relevant peripherals when playing games, particularly on Android devices.

Many Android gamers are unaware that there is a range of accessories that can not only help them provide the best in-game experience but also perform better in games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty: Mobile, which rely heavily on sound.

This article will look at the top 5 gaming accessories for Android in 2022.

List of great accessories to use for Android

5) Razer Kishi Mobile Game Controller

Gaming controllers are excellent additions since they allow players to play games with the greatest precision, even while traveling. The Razer Kishi game controller is designed to fit on almost any Android phone with a USB-C connector in the center.

It also enables pass-through charging, allowing you to play games without worrying about running out of battery. It has no input lag and folds up into a small travel-size package. It's perfect for games like Clash Royale and BGMI, which demand pinpoint accuracy and lightning-fast reactions.

4) Lamicall Adjustable Cell Phone Stand

Controller grips help keep your phone close, but they can sometimes be inconvenient. When your phone is propped up and your controller is kept at a safe distance, it is gentler on the eyes.

As a result, an adjustable stand is one of the best mobile gaming accessories for keeping your Android phone tilted at the optimal gaming position. Lamicall provides various phone stands to gamers based on their needs. On the other hand, the foldable stand is preferred due to its portability.

3) Charmast Power Bank 10000 mAh

One of the primary issues with Android phones is their low battery life, which may not be sufficient to play games for long periods. A power bank is one of the best accessories for dealing with this issue. The Charmast Power Bank is a palm-sized power bank with a 10000 mAh capacity for charging your phone that is also affordable.

It accepts USB-C, QuickCharge 3.0 USB-A, and micro-USB connections for charging. As a result, gamers should invest in a power bank to play games like Arena of Valor and Roblox for long periods without worrying about running out of battery.

2) GameSir F2 Grip

The worst part about playing games for extended periods on Android phones is that most phones aren't designed to be held in landscape position for a prolonged time. As a result, the phone's grip is one of the most essential gaming accessories.

When gaming, the GameSir F2 Grip gadget can provide a solid surface for your palms to rest on. It also has an on-screen joystick adaptor for games like BGMI, Clash of Clans, and Arena of Valor.

1) Skullcandy Indy

Skullcandy @skullcandy Meet INDY the latest addition to our Truly Wireless earbud family. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it’s meant to be. Meet INDY the latest addition to our Truly Wireless earbud family. From quickly pairing to your phone, to 16 hours of battery life, to a pocket-sized portable charging case, Indy makes living life without wires the simple experience it’s meant to be. https://t.co/invJWQmxtw

Earbuds are one of the most essential gaming accessories for Android phones since they allow players to hear in-game sounds with little lag and respond swiftly, which is especially important in games like BGMI and PUBG Mobile. Due to its excellent sound quality and lack of latency, Skullcandy Indy is one of the best earbuds for mobile gaming.

With removable stability and secure ear gels, it's arguably the best at this price point. It boasts an IP55 rating and a charging case that can provide up to 16 hours of gaming. The earphones are also resistant to water, sweat, and dust.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far