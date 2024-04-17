If you are in the market for gaming power supplies, you have come to the right place. You need a gaming power supply that is proven to deliver exactly what it promises since a power supply is the key component that delivers energy to all the parts of your computer. A compromise or a fault inside the power supply can kill your components and cause complications. So investing in a power supply with quality components is key.

This article lists the best gaming power supplies to buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best gaming power supplies in 2024

1) SilverStone HELA 1200R Platinum 1200W Power Supply - $235.30

SilverStone Technology HELA 1200R 1200W power supply (Image via SilverStone and Consumer Tech Review (High-Speed)/YouTube)

The SilverStone HELA 1200R is one of the best gaming power supplies to buy for high-end PCs. It has a 1200W rating, so even if you can't fully utilize its power now, you will have plenty of headroom for future upgrades. It has been rated with an 80 Plus Platinum rating, so it has excellent efficiency and minimal power loss.

It is also ATX 3.0 certified and has the 16-pin 12VHPWR PCIe 5.0 connector for new Nvidia GPUs, including the Nvidia RTX 4090. The ATX 3.0 is the latest standard of specifications for power supplies, and any power supply adhering to this standard will provide great performance.

Pros:

Meets ATX 3.0 standard

PCIe Gen 5 compatible

135mm silent fan with support for semi-fanless operation

Platinum rating

Cons:

Only has a 5-year warranty, while others have 10 years warranty

Quick specs:

Specifications Details 80 PLUS Rating 80 Plus Platinum ATX Version ATX V3.0 Power wattage 1200W Protection OCP | OVP | OPP | OTP | UVP | SCP | NLO Fan Size 135mm Fan bearing type FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Average lifespan 100,000 hours

2) Corsair RM1000x Shift Gold 1000W ATX 3.0 Power Supply - $186.65

Corsair RM1000x Shift 1000W Power Supply (Image via Corsair)

The Corsair RM1000x Shift is another high-end gaming power supply that follows the ATX 3.0 standard. It is rated to deliver 1000W of power, which is enough for even the most high-end graphics cards, including the Nvidia RTX 4090 or the AMD Radeon 7900 XTX. Nvidia recommends using 850W minimum for their flagship GPU, so buying this 1000W GPU will leave enough headroom for the future.

It has an 80 Plus Gold rating instead of Platinum, so the price is a bit cheaper, especially considering it's a 1000W PSU. However, there are no compromises, not even with the capacitors since it uses high-quality Japanese capacitors known for their performance and longevity.

Pros:

Japanese capacitors that are rated for 105°C

Support PCIe 5.0

Zero RPM mode for fanless operation

Compatible with modern standby for ultra-fast wake times

Cons:

Cables are not too long, which can be mitigated with cable extensions

Quick specs:

Specifications Details 80 PLUS Rating 80 Plus Gold ATX Version ATX V3.0 Power wattage 1000W Protection OCP | OVP | OPP | OTP | UVP | SCP | NLO | SIP Fan Size 140mm Fan bearing type FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Average lifespan 100,000 hours

3) SilverStone SX700 700W SFX-L Power Supply - $169.99

SilverStone Technology SX700 750W power supply (Image via SilverStone)

SilverStone makes premium power supplies, and the SilverStone SX700 PSU is no different. This is an SFX-L PSU, so its overall size is a lot more compact than the standard ATX power supplies. This PSU is rated for 700W of power, which should be more than enough for most small form factor (SFF) builds. This PSU is certified with a Platinum rating, ranking it among the best power supplies for small form factor builds.

Pros:

Perfect for small form factor builds

700W of power in a tiny package

Platinum rating

It has four PCIe 8/6-pin connectors

All Japanese connectors

Cons:

There's no 12VHPWR connector, but a separate Dual EPS to 12VHPWR connector is available for this PSU

Less efficient at lower loads

Quick specs:

Specifications Details 80 PLUS Rating 80 Plus Platinum ATX Version ATX V3.0 Power wattage 700W Protection OCP | OVP | OPP | OTP | UVP | SCP Fan Size 120mm Fan bearing type FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Average lifespan 100,000 hours

4) Be Quiet Pure Power 12 M Gold 850W ATX 3.0 Power Supply - $109.90

Be Quiet Pure Power 12 M 850W power supply (Image via Be Quiet)

Be Quiet's Pure Power 12 M power supply is designed to be extremely quiet while delivering 850W of power. It has a 120mm fan that is dead silent even during heavy loads. This power supply is fully compliant with the ATX 3.0 specification, making it among the best gaming power supplies of 2024. It is also 80 Plus Gold certified, so it is pretty efficient.

The capacitors inside the power supply are Japanese capacitors that are built to perform under load. It also maintains a lower temperature and has a longer lifespan, so it deserves a spot among the best gaming power supplies.

Pros:

Dead silent operations, even during heavy load

Has support for a 12VHPWR connector

Has a high-class LLC topology to provide the highest stability and voltage regulation

80 Plus Gold certification

Cons:

Cables are stiff

Quick specs:

Specifications Details 80 PLUS Rating 80 Plus Gold ATX Version ATX 12V v3.0 and EPS v2.92 Power wattage 850W Protection OCP | OVP | OPP | OTP | UVP | SCP Fan Size 120mm Fan bearing type FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Average lifespan 100,000 hours

5) XPG Core Reactor II 750W Gold ATX 3.0 Power Supply - $78.23

XPG Core Reactor II 750W power supply (Image via XPG)

If you don't want to pay a lot of money for a decent power supply, then XPG has your back. This XPG Core Reactor II brings a lot to the table, considering the price. It is designed to deliver 750W of power, so you can easily fit in an Nvidia RTX 4080, making it one of the best gaming power supplies under $80.

It also follows the ATX 3.0 standard and has support for the 12VHPWR connector that all Nvidia RTX 40 series use. The XPG Core Reactor II has been tested by many tech reviewers, and most conclude that it's one of the best gaming power supplies at this price.

Pros:

Supports up to Nvidia RTX 4080 Super

Has support for 12VHPWR connector

80 Plus Gold certified

Excellent value for money

Cons:

Fan can be a bit noisy at full loads

Quick specs:

Specifications Details 80 PLUS Rating 80 Plus Gold ATX Version ATX 12V v3.0 and EPS v2.92 Power wattage 750W Protection OCP | OVP | OPP | OTP | UVP | SCP | NLO | SIP Fan Size 120mm Fan bearing type FDB (Fluid Dynamic Bearing) Average lifespan 100,000 hours @ 25°C

These are the five best gaming power supplies to buy in 2024. All the gaming power supplies listed here come at various wattages and different price points. They are all fully modular, so you will find it easy to manage the cables.

