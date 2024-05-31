5 best GPUs under $700 in 2024

The graphics card market has become fiercely competitive, but finding capable GPUs under the $700 mark is difficult in 2024. There's a lot of confusion among video card buyers, and the launch of AMD RX 7900 GRE and Nvidia's Super lineup further contributed to this. Gamers are unsure of which card to buy since not all of them can play modern games at their desired resolution.

In this article, we listed the five best GPUs to buy under $700. Each video card on this list targets different resolutions and varies in price point significantly. Here's what you need to know before buying a new graphics card in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best GPUs to get under $700

1) AMD RX 7900 XT

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image via Sapphire)

Price: $699.99

The AMD RX 7900 XT is among the best GPUs to play games at 4K resolution with high graphical settings. It was launched at $899, putting it out of the budgets of many gamers. However, after multiple price cuts, this graphics card is now available at under $700, which is a great deal.

Specifications Details Shader cores 5376 RT cores 84 TMUs 336 ROPs 192 Base clock 1387 MHz Boost clock 2394 MHz VRAM size 20 GB VRAM bus width 320-bit VRAM bandwidth 800 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 5nm, 6nm Thermal design power 300W

lt comes with 20 GB VRAM, the highest memory capacity on this list. This GPU is a must-buy if you want your PC to play all the latest titles for a long time. Even the ray-tracing performance is quite good and you can enable multiple ray-tracing effects at 1080p. However, I wouldn't recommend this graphics card for ray-tracing specifically since Nvidia cards are better at this.

Pros

It is a great gaming card for 4K gaming.

Its 20 GB VRAM will future-proof it against VRAM issues.

It delivers decent ray-tracing performance.

Cons

This is not the GPU to play games with ray-tracing overdrive mode.

2) RTX 4070 Super

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super (Image via Zotac)

Price: $564.99

The RTX 4070 Super is designed for 1440p gaming. In fact, it can even run graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at 1440p. This video card is an easy recommendation at its current price tag. The ray-tracing performance of this card is simply phenomenal under the $700 mark.

Specifications Details Shader cores 7168 RT cores 56 TMUs 224 ROPs 80 Base clock 1980 MHz Boost clock 2475 MHz VRAM size 12 GB VRAM bus width 192-bit VRAM bandwidth 504.2 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 5nm Thermal design power 220W

No AMD GPU can deliver the same ray-racing performance as the RTX 4070 Super at this price range. Therefore, this gaming card wins my recommendation for this price point. However, it only has 12 GB of VRAM, which is not enough for the price. It should have had 16 GB of video memory, but Nvidia is a bit conservative with memory capacity.

Pros

It is designed for 1440p gaming.

Best ray-tracing performance on this list.

Supports DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Cons

The VRAM should have been higher at this price point.

3) AMD RX 7700 XT

XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7700 XT (Image via XFX)

Price: $399.99

The AMD RX 7700 XT is the best GPU to purchase under the $400 mark. It easily beats the RTX 4060 Ti and comes close to the performance of the RTX 4070. Therefore, it is a capable video card for playing games at 1440p and has 12 GB VRAM to back that performance.

Specifications Details Shader cores 3456 RT cores 54 TMUs 216 ROPs 96 Base clock 1435 MHz Boost clock 2554 MHz VRAM size 12 GB VRAM bus width 192-bit VRAM bandwidth 432 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 5nm, 6nm Thermal design power 245W

If you want the best FPS in games, this graphics card will provide that. However, its ray-tracing performance isn't particularly good. Don't get us wrong, it can run many games with ray-tracing settings turned on. But it does not compare to the ray-tracing performance of RTX 4060 Ti.

Pros

Excellent value for money GPU.

It delivers excellent performance at 1440p.

It comes with 12 GB of VRAM, which will prevent VRAM-related issues.

Cons

Its ray-tracing performance is weak compared to the competition.

4) RTX 4060 Ti

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti (Image via ASUS)

Price: $374.99

The RTX 4060 Ti is one of the best GPUs on this list for high-performance 1080p gaming. If you want to play competitive games at 144 Hz or higher, this graphics card will deliver. It can even run many games at 1440p, but some graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 will run better at 1080p.

Specifications Details Shader cores 4352 RT cores 34 TMUs 136 ROPs 48 Base clock 2310 MHz Boost clock 2535 MHz VRAM size 8 GB VRAM bus width 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 5nm Thermal design power 160W

The ray-tracing performance of this GPU is quite good at 1080p. However, if performance drops below 60 FPS, turn on DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and FPS will quickly recover well above the 60 FPS mark. Its only weakness is its 8 GB VRAM, which is quite low at this price point.

It's hard to recommend this graphics card due to its low memory capacity, especially at its current price point. But if ray tracing is a priority and you don't have any more money to spare, you can choose to buy it.

Pros

It allows you to play competitive games at ultra-high refresh rates.

It delivers performance for 1080p gaming.

Its ray-tracing performance is also excellent for the price it asks for.

Cons

The 8 GB VRAM is its limiting factor.

5) AMD RX 7600

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $252.31

The AMD RX 7600 is one of the cheapest GPUs for 1080p gaming. It's perfect for budget users who need reliable performance and aren't interested in high resolution, ray tracing, or the highest graphical settings. You can play games with high graphics settings on this graphics card, but some intensive games like Alan Wake 2 may not provide 60 FPS consistently.

Specifications Details Shader cores 2048 RT cores 32 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Base clock 1720 MHz Boost clock 2655 MHz VRAM size 8 GB VRAM bus width 128-bit VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s Manufacturing nodes 6nm Thermal design power 165W

However, it supports FSR 3 upscaling, which should boost your FPS above 60 in games that drop FPS frequently. It has only 8GB VRAM, which won't do it any favor for games with VRAM issues, but it should be fine for most games.

Pros

It delivers excellent performance for 1080p gaming.

It can play competitive games at 1440p.

It supports ray tracing as well.

Cons

Although it supports ray tracing, its performance is not particularly good.

These are the best GPUs to buy in 2024. These graphics cards target a variety of resolutions and come at different price points to accommodate every budget under $700. Before making a decision, you'll want to think about what you want to prioritize.

For instance, if you want the highest FPS and the most value for the money you pay, you should opt for an AMD card. They generally provide better performance compared to Nvidia at the same price point. However, if ray tracing is a priority, you should only be looking at Nvidia GPUs. The ray tracing performance of Nvidia graphics cards is significantly higher than the competition.