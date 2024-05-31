5 best GPUs under $700 in 2024

The graphics card market has become fiercely competitive, but finding capable GPUs under the $700 mark is difficult in 2024. There's a lot of confusion among video card buyers, and the launch of AMD RX 7900 GRE and Nvidia's Super lineup further contributed to this. Gamers are unsure of which card to buy since not all of them can play modern games at their desired resolution.

In this article, we listed the five best GPUs to buy under $700. Each video card on this list targets different resolutions and varies in price point significantly. Here's what you need to know before buying a new graphics card in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

List of the best GPUs to get under $700

1) AMD RX 7900 XT

Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image via Sapphire)
Sapphire Pulse AMD Radeon RX 7900 XT (Image via Sapphire)

Price: $699.99

The AMD RX 7900 XT is among the best GPUs to play games at 4K resolution with high graphical settings. It was launched at $899, putting it out of the budgets of many gamers. However, after multiple price cuts, this graphics card is now available at under $700, which is a great deal.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores5376
RT cores84
TMUs336
ROPs192
Base clock1387 MHz
Boost clock2394 MHz
VRAM size20 GB
VRAM bus width320-bit
VRAM bandwidth800 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes5nm, 6nm
Thermal design power300W

lt comes with 20 GB VRAM, the highest memory capacity on this list. This GPU is a must-buy if you want your PC to play all the latest titles for a long time. Even the ray-tracing performance is quite good and you can enable multiple ray-tracing effects at 1080p. However, I wouldn't recommend this graphics card for ray-tracing specifically since Nvidia cards are better at this.

Pros

  • It is a great gaming card for 4K gaming.
  • Its 20 GB VRAM will future-proof it against VRAM issues.
  • It delivers decent ray-tracing performance.

Cons

  • This is not the GPU to play games with ray-tracing overdrive mode.

2) RTX 4070 Super

ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super (Image via Zotac)
ZOTAC Gaming GeForce RTX 4070 Super (Image via Zotac)

Price: $564.99

The RTX 4070 Super is designed for 1440p gaming. In fact, it can even run graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 Phantom Liberty at 1440p. This video card is an easy recommendation at its current price tag. The ray-tracing performance of this card is simply phenomenal under the $700 mark.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores7168
RT cores56
TMUs224
ROPs80
Base clock1980 MHz
Boost clock2475 MHz
VRAM size12 GB
VRAM bus width192-bit
VRAM bandwidth 504.2 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes 5nm
Thermal design power 220W

No AMD GPU can deliver the same ray-racing performance as the RTX 4070 Super at this price range. Therefore, this gaming card wins my recommendation for this price point. However, it only has 12 GB of VRAM, which is not enough for the price. It should have had 16 GB of video memory, but Nvidia is a bit conservative with memory capacity.

Pros

  • It is designed for 1440p gaming.
  • Best ray-tracing performance on this list.
  • Supports DLSS 3 Frame Generation.

Cons

  • The VRAM should have been higher at this price point.

3) AMD RX 7700 XT

XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7700 XT (Image via XFX)
XFX Speedster QICK319 RX 7700 XT (Image via XFX)

Price: $399.99

The AMD RX 7700 XT is the best GPU to purchase under the $400 mark. It easily beats the RTX 4060 Ti and comes close to the performance of the RTX 4070. Therefore, it is a capable video card for playing games at 1440p and has 12 GB VRAM to back that performance.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores3456
RT cores54
TMUs216
ROPs96
Base clock1435 MHz
Boost clock2554 MHz
VRAM size12 GB
VRAM bus width192-bit
VRAM bandwidth 432 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes 5nm, 6nm
Thermal design power 245W

If you want the best FPS in games, this graphics card will provide that. However, its ray-tracing performance isn't particularly good. Don't get us wrong, it can run many games with ray-tracing settings turned on. But it does not compare to the ray-tracing performance of RTX 4060 Ti.

Pros

  • Excellent value for money GPU.
  • It delivers excellent performance at 1440p.
  • It comes with 12 GB of VRAM, which will prevent VRAM-related issues.

Cons

  • Its ray-tracing performance is weak compared to the competition.

4) RTX 4060 Ti

ASUS Dual GeForce RTX&trade; 4060 Ti (Image via ASUS)
ASUS Dual GeForce RTX™ 4060 Ti (Image via ASUS)

Price: $374.99

The RTX 4060 Ti is one of the best GPUs on this list for high-performance 1080p gaming. If you want to play competitive games at 144 Hz or higher, this graphics card will deliver. It can even run many games at 1440p, but some graphically intensive games like Cyberpunk 2077 and Alan Wake 2 will run better at 1080p.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores4352
RT cores34
TMUs136
ROPs48
Base clock2310 MHz
Boost clock2535 MHz
VRAM size8 GB
VRAM bus width128-bit
VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes 5nm
Thermal design power 160W

The ray-tracing performance of this GPU is quite good at 1080p. However, if performance drops below 60 FPS, turn on DLSS 3 Frame Generation, and FPS will quickly recover well above the 60 FPS mark. Its only weakness is its 8 GB VRAM, which is quite low at this price point.

It's hard to recommend this graphics card due to its low memory capacity, especially at its current price point. But if ray tracing is a priority and you don't have any more money to spare, you can choose to buy it.

Pros

  • It allows you to play competitive games at ultra-high refresh rates.
  • It delivers performance for 1080p gaming.
  • Its ray-tracing performance is also excellent for the price it asks for.

Cons

  • The 8 GB VRAM is its limiting factor.

5) AMD RX 7600

Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 (Image via Gigabyte)
Gigabyte Radeon RX 7600 (Image via Gigabyte)

Price: $252.31

The AMD RX 7600 is one of the cheapest GPUs for 1080p gaming. It's perfect for budget users who need reliable performance and aren't interested in high resolution, ray tracing, or the highest graphical settings. You can play games with high graphics settings on this graphics card, but some intensive games like Alan Wake 2 may not provide 60 FPS consistently.

SpecificationsDetails
Shader cores2048
RT cores32
TMUs128
ROPs64
Base clock1720 MHz
Boost clock2655 MHz
VRAM size8 GB
VRAM bus width128-bit
VRAM bandwidth 288 GB/s
Manufacturing nodes 6nm
Thermal design power 165W

However, it supports FSR 3 upscaling, which should boost your FPS above 60 in games that drop FPS frequently. It has only 8GB VRAM, which won't do it any favor for games with VRAM issues, but it should be fine for most games.

Pros

  • It delivers excellent performance for 1080p gaming.
  • It can play competitive games at 1440p.
  • It supports ray tracing as well.

Cons

  • Although it supports ray tracing, its performance is not particularly good.

These are the best GPUs to buy in 2024. These graphics cards target a variety of resolutions and come at different price points to accommodate every budget under $700. Before making a decision, you'll want to think about what you want to prioritize.

For instance, if you want the highest FPS and the most value for the money you pay, you should opt for an AMD card. They generally provide better performance compared to Nvidia at the same price point. However, if ray tracing is a priority, you should only be looking at Nvidia GPUs. The ray tracing performance of Nvidia graphics cards is significantly higher than the competition.

