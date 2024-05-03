LG TVs have some of the most advanced technologies under the hood and are quite popular in the market. LG has all sorts of display technologies, including OLED, QNED, and QLED. The OLED is the best among them, but it is quite costly and can suffer from burn-in. The QNED uses mini-LEDs and has a better price-to-performance ratio.

Since there is an exhaustive number of options available, this article will help you make a choice by listing the five best LG TVs you can buy in 2024.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

5 best LG TVs in 2024

1) LG C3 65-inch OLED TV - $1,596.99

LG C3 65-inch OLED TV (Image via LG)

This particular LG C3 TV is a 65-inch large OLED TV, which is paired with LG's a9 AI Processor Gen6 chipset. It has 4K resolution and supports up to 120Hz at the native resolution. So, it's the perfect TV to hook up with your PlayStation 5 or Xbox console. It also supports Dolby Vision along with Dolby Audio, so watching content on this TV will be enjoyable.

The LG G3 OLED TV is the successor to the C2, which was quite popular among LG fans. The new C3 brings better performance in many areas, including the HDR color gamut, brightness, and better motion handling.

Pros

OLED display.

Supports PS5's120Hz mode.

α9 AI Processor Gen6 fast processor.

Dolby Vision and FreeSync technologies.

Well-implemented HDR.

Cons

The price is quite high.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display panel

OLED Screen size

65-inch

Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Digital processor α9 AI Processor Gen6

Display features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible

HDMI ports 4 USB ports 3

2) LG B3 65-inch OLED TV - $1,296.99

LG B3 65-inch OLED TV (Image via LG)

The LG B3 is the cheaper alternative to the LG C3. It costs $300 less and may fit into the budget of many users who couldn't buy the LG C3, and yes, they still get the same 65-inch screen size. This OLED TV also features the same 4K resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, so it is compatible with the PS5's 120FPS mode. Also, it has the a7 AI Processor Gen 6, so expect some of the best picture quality.

Pros

OLED panel.

120Hz refresh rate and supports PS5's 120Hz mode.

Dolby Vision support with proper HDR.

67-inch screen size.

Cons

The motion procession is not on the same level as the LG C3.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display panel OLED Screen size 65-inch Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Digital processor α7 AI Processor Gen6 Digital processor Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible HDMI ports 2 USB ports 2

3) LG C3 48-inch OLED TV - $996.99

LG C3 48-inch OLED TV (Image via LG)

OLED TVs are costly, and the larger they are, the more expensive they become. So, if your budget for a new TV can't cross $1000, just get a smaller 48-inch C3. This way, you get the ultimate LG C3 without spending too much. This makes it one of the best OLED LG TVs to buy under $1000.

This TV features all the great technologies the bigger C3 has, including 4K resolution, 120 Hz, and the same a9 AI Processor Gen 6.

Pros

OLED panel.

Support for PS5's120Hz mode.

α9 AI Processor Gen6 fast processor.

Dolby Vision and FreeSync technologies.

Great HDR implementation.

Cons

The 48-inch size may not be for everyone.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display panel OLED Screen size 48-inch Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Digital processor α9 AI Processor Gen6 Display features Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, FreeSync, G-Sync Compatible HDMI ports 4 USB ports 3

4) LG QNED75 75-inch QNED TV - $849.99

LG QNED75 75-inch QNED TV (Image via LG)

If you want the biggest TV in your house without paying over $1000, this is the one to buy. The LG QNED75 75-inch QNED TV is among the biggest LG TVs on this list.

The QNED in the name means Quantum dot NanoCell, which essentially has thousands of mini-LEDs to light up the display. This mini-LED technology allows LG TVs like this model to produce a picture quality closer to the OLED, panel but at one-third the price.

Pros

A large 75-inch screen.

4K UHD resolution.

HDR10 Pro.

Mini-LED technology.

Cons

It has a weaker α5 AI Processor Gen6.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display panel QNED Screen size 75-inch Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate 60Hz Digital processor α5 AI Processor Gen6 Display features HDR10 Pro HDMI ports 4 USB ports 2

5) LG QNED80 65-inch QNED TV - $796.99

LG QNED80 65-inch QNED TV (Image via LG)

This QNED 65-inch TV from LG is the cheapest LG TV on this list, and it still has a 65-inch display. It features LG's QNED panel and is powered by the a7 AI processor Gen6, which delivers the best picture quality. The display panel has a 4K resolution, so there will be no downgrade in terms of resolution.

The panel also supports AMD FreeSync, VRR, and more. It's still among the best LG TVs at this price point.

Pros

QNED panel.

4K resolution.

120Hz and has support for PS5's 120hz mode.

α7 AI Processor Gen6.

Good pricing.

Cons

No Dolby Vision support.

Quick specs:

Specifications Details Display panel QNED Screen size 65-inch Resolution 4K UHD Refresh rate Up to 120Hz Digital processor α7 AI Processor Gen6 Display features HDR10, FreeSync HDMI ports 4 USB ports 2

These are the five best LG TVs that money can buy in 2024. The TVs on this list come in OLED and QNED technologies, so you will have some of the best picture quality regardless of your target price. Also, the TV size ranges from 48-inch to 75-inch, so you will have several options to choose from.