5 best microphones for game streaming in 2024

A quality microphone is the best investment for your game streaming setup, and streamers are always on the lookout for the best microphones for game streaming. Aesthetics play a big role in game streams, since the microphone may appear on your screen, and you want it to look the best. This is precisely why some of the models we selected have RGB effects in them that gamers love.

The models in our list cover a wide range of price points, so there's something for every budget. Chosen for their audio performance as well as their aesthetics, here are the five best microphones for game streaming in 2024.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the views of the writer.

5 best microphones for game streaming

1) SteelSeries Alias Microphone - $149.99

SteelSeries Alias microphone with RGB effects on (Image via Amazon)

Featuring an eye-catching that will enhance your streaming setup, the SteelSeries Alias is undoubtedly one of the best microphones for game streaming. The fine woven materials used in the surface look aesthetically pleasing and are soft to the touch.

This model comes with RGB effects below the mic and an LED indicator that indicates the volume gain. This allows you to visually see the gain and adjust the voice performance accordingly. The audio quality is top-notch and voices can be distinguished easily, thanks to the crisp and clean sound.

Pros

Audio clarity

LED indicator

RGB effects

Volume gain button

mute button

Pleasing aesthetics

Cons

Expensive

The software has limited functionality

Quick specs

Specifications Details Bit rate 24-bit Sample rate 48kHz Frequency range 50Hz - 20kHz

2) Rode X XCM-50 Microphone - $119

RODE X XCM-50 professional microphone with the tripod (Image via Amazon)

The Rode X XCM-50 microphone is tailor-made for gamers and game streamers. The matte finish and a single button for audio gain give this model a simple yet elegant look. The compact microphone records clear audio, which allows viewers to easily distinguish your voice from the game sounds.

It also comes bundled with a tripod, which combined with the audio quality, makes it one of the best microphones for game streaming.

Pros

Full range of sound

Compact design

Exceptional audio

Bundled tripod

Con

Although the microphone is compact, the tripod itself is quite large

Quick specs

Specifications Details Bit rate 24-bit Sample rate 48KHz Frequency range 20Hz - 20KHz

3) Blue Yeti Microphone - $99.99

Blue Yeti Microphone in its table mount (Image via Amazon)

The Blue Yeti Microphone has become quite popular among Twitch streamers and there are valid reasons for that. The microphone is incredibly easy to set up and requires no additional software or driver. All you need to do is plug it in, and you're all set. On top of that, the Blue Yeti's fantastic sound clarity can rival many other more expensive options.

However, this microphone is somewhat lacking in terms of its noise isolation, especially compared to other entries on this list. Depending on the acoustics of the room, keyboard thumps and mouse clicks can also be audible at times.

Pros

Extremely simple setup

The sound quality and vocal clarity is top notch

A simple design

Two buttons: volume and mute

Con

It occasionally picks up background noises like keyboard thumps and mouse clicks.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Bit rate 16-bit Sample rate 48kHz Frequency range 20Hz - 20kHz

4) HyperX DuoCast Microphone - $99

HyperX DuoCast microphone with RGB effects (Image via Amazon)

The HyperX DuCast is easily one of the best microphones for game streaming when it comes to design and aesthetics, with the model's RGB ring playing a big part in that. Its RGB software helps you customize the colors on display and allows you to sync the RGB effects with other accessories.

As for the sound, the audio recorded through the mic sounds crisp. Additionally, this microphone features a volume button to adjust the mic gain and a mute button that works almost instantly. The HyperX DuCast comes with some accessories in the box, including a boom arm and shock mount, which help stabilize the mic and reduce noise.

Pros

Aesthetically pleasing design

Mute and volume buttons

Customizable RGB effects

The audio quality is exceptionally good

Con

You are essentially paying for the entire package. You cannot buy the microphone separately

Quick specs

Specifications Details Bit rate 24-bit Sample rate 96kHz Frequency range 20Hz - 20kHz

5) Creators Blue Snowball Microphone - $45.98

Logitech for Creators Blue Snowball microphone with desk mount (Image via Amazon)

The Blue Snowball microphone is the cheapest on this list, but don't let that fool you. Shaped like a little ball, this microphone is among the best microphones for game streaming without tearing your wallet into two. It also boasts the most unique look among all the entries on our list and has a crisp sound. It has two different modes of recording- Cardioid and Omnidirectional.

The Cardioid mode focuses on a single voice and is better for solo game streamers. The Omnidirectional mode is preferable when you have more people in your stream. It's one of the best microphones for game streaming under $50, which is an incredible deal.

Pros

Two recording modes

Great sound

Unique design

Affordable price

Con

The default mounted height could be too low for some setups.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Bit rate 16-bit Sample rate 44kHz Frequency range 20Hz - 18kHz

These were the 5 best microphones for game streaming in 2024. Whether you plan to stream your gameplay on Twitch or YouTube, these microphones will help elevate your audio performance to the next level.