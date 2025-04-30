5 best mid-range CPUs for the Nvidia RTX 5060

The Nvidia RTX 5060 is almost here. Availability is set to begin in May, which means it's high time to prepare your setup to handle the card. Like previous variants, the upcoming 60-class card will target the mid-range market with a low-profile design, reduced power draw, and competitive 1080p performance. The GPU will cost you $299, the same as the last generation, while being slightly faster and bringing support for DLSS 4 multi-frame generation.

While the exact performance details of the 5060 won't be known, Nvidia has revealed enough for us to estimate which CPUs would be the best fit for the card. In this article, we have listed the cards that would be ideal for the upcoming Blackwell.

The Nvidia RTX 5060 can be paired with a range of mid-range CPUs

1) Intel Core i5-13400F ($144.98)

The Intel Core i5-13400F continues to be a decent choice for mid-range setups (Image via Amazon)

Despite being a couple of generations old, the Core i5-13400F continues to be a strong contender for mid-range setups with the RTX 5060. The H610 platform is quite affordable and supports both DDR4 and DDR5 memory. You also get a 10-core, 16-thread processor for under $150. You don't get CPU overclocking support, which is fine given the price range the i5 targets.

Spec Detail Cores / Threads 10 (6P + 4E) / 16 Base / Boost Clock 2.5 GHz / 4.6 GHz Cache 20 MB (L3) Integrated GPU None (F-series = no iGPU) TDP 65W

Specs-wise, the 13400F is a hybrid chip with six high-performance 'P' cores and four efficient 'E' cores. The maximum boost clock speed is 4.6 GHz, which is plenty despite being lower than modern standards. The chip is pretty power-efficient at just 65W. It can be a solid pair for the RTX 5060 for budget-conscious setups.

Pros:

Great price-to-performance ratio for 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Hybrid architecture boosts multitasking during background loads.

Pairs well with budget motherboards (B660, B760).

Cons:

No integrated graphics; a GPU is required for boot.

Locked multiplier; no overclocking support.

Lower boost clocks compared to its K-series peers.

2) AMD Ryzen 5 7600X ($174)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is a fantastic high-performance choice for the RTX 5060 (Image via Amazon)

The AMD Ryzen 5 7600X is another gem from the last generation for the RTX 5060. The chip was introduced as a high-performance hexa-core, with support for enthusiast-grade overclocking in the last generation. It has been massively discounted from its launch MSRP of $300, making it a great choice for mid-range gamers.

Spec Detail Cores / Threads 6 / 12 Base / Boost Clock 4.7 GHz / 5.3 GHz Cache 38 MB (32MB L3 + 6MB L2) Integrated GPU RDNA 2 Radeon Graphics (2 CUs) TDP 105W

The six cores on the 7600X go up to a maximum of 5.3 GHz. The maximum power draw of the chip is 105W, but under peak load, it exceeds that number. It is important to invest in a high-quality cooler if you're getting this chipset. Couple that with DDR5 memory and the costlier AM5 platform, and the total price goes up by quite a bit.

Pros:

Excellent single-core performance for high-FPS titles.

AM5 platform supports DDR5 and PCIe 5.0.

Basic integrated GPU allows system setup without a card.

Cons:

Runs hot due to high 105W TDP; needs good cooling.

No cooler bundled.

6 cores may limit headroom in future AAA games.

3) Intel Core i5-14600K ($199.99)

The Core i5-14600K is another high-performance CPU for the RTX 5060 (Image via Amazon)

If you can stretch your budget for the RTX 5060 setup a bit more, the Core i5-14600K can be a worthwhile investment. It brings better single-core numbers than the 7600X, a higher core count (making it worthwhile for pro users and professionals who want their setup to double-time a workstation), and access to the versatile LGA1200 platform.

Spec Detail Cores / Threads 14 (6P + 8E) / 20 Base / Boost Clock 3.5 GHz / 5.3 GHz Cache 24 MB (L3) Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 770 TDP 125W (Base), ~181W (Turbo)

Specs-wise, you get six 'P' cores, eight 'E' cores, and 20 threads. The chipset also goes up to 5.3 GHz, like the AMD. But it is rated at 125W. The 14600K, unlike the i5-13400F, supports both CPU and memory overclocking. The extra thermal and performance footprint of the chip also means you need to invest in a high-quality B760/Z790 motherboard.

Pros:

Top-tier gaming performance at a mid-range price.

14 cores help in CPU-heavy games and streaming.

Overclockable for extra headroom with Z790 boards.

Cons:

Power draw is high under load; a strong PSU is needed.

Requires good thermal management to avoid throttling.

Price can creep up close to Core i7 territory.

4) AMD Ryzen 5 9600X ($279)

The AMD Ryzen 5 9600X is the latest six-core CPU from the company (Image via Amazon)

Coming to current-gen offerings for the RTX 5060, the Ryzen 5 9600X is a fantastic high-end choice if you're looking to future-proof your setup with upgradability in mind.

This chip is capable enough to last you four to five years and packs enough horsepower to manage up to an RTX 5070 Ti or RTX 5080 without any bottlenecks. However, it is much costlier than the value options above, coming in at $279.

Spec Detail Cores / Threads 6 / 12 Base / Boost Clock 3.9 GHz / 5.4 GHz Cache 38 MB (32MB L3 + 6MB L2) Integrated GPU None TDP 65W

Regarding on-paper specs, you get the same six cores and twelve threads as the 7600X. However, this is Zen 5 hardware, which brings the latest in IPC metrics and single-core performance. The latter is pretty important for gaming. The chip is also easy to cool and is rated at just 65W.

Pros:

Higher boost clocks than the 7600X in the same class.

Zen 5 architecture improves power efficiency.

Solid 6-core choice for current-gen gaming engines.

Cons:

No integrated graphics. Not ideal for troubleshooting.

AM5 platform adds cost if starting from scratch.

Real-world gains over 7600X are modest in gaming.

5) AMD Ryzen 7 8700G ($289.99)

The AMD Ryzen 7 8700G is a high-end APU designed for gamers (Image via B&H)

Another fantastic option for the RTX 5060 in the mid-premium range is the Ryzen 7 8700G. As the name suggests, this is an APU with the Radeon 780M graphics chip built in. With eight cores, sixteen threads, and the refreshed Zen 4 architecture, you get a decent package of CPU performance and AI-specific features.

Spec Detail Cores / Threads 8 / 16 Base / Boost Clock 4.2 GHz / 5.1 GHz Cache 24 MB (16MB L3 + 8MB L2) Integrated GPU Radeon 780M (12 CUs, RDNA 3) TDP 65W

This chip is also 65W, meaning you can skimp on the cooling solution a bit — any decent air cooler will suffice. It can go up to 5.1 GHz and bundles an integrated graphics chip for strong 720p and 1080p gaming performance (you can ride the 780M until the 5060 arrives). The chip also leaves ample room for future upgradability. It can handle up to an RTX 5090 without bottlenecks.

Pros:

Best iGPU in its class — Radeon 780M can run light games.

8 cores make it future-ready for AAA gaming.

Built-in Ryzen AI engine could benefit upcoming titles.

Cons:

Slightly behind 7700X in raw CPU gaming performance.

Lower cache than non-G APUs affects high-FPS games.

Integrated GPU is wasted if you use a discrete card.

Overview and conclusion

Rank CPU Model Cores / Threads Base / Boost Clock TDP Price (USD) Purchase Link 1 Intel Core i5-13400F 10 / 16 2.5 / 4.6 GHz 65W $144.98 Amazon 2 AMD Ryzen 5 7600X 6 / 12 4.7 / 5.3 GHz 105W $174.00 Newegg 3 Intel Core i5-14600K 14 / 20 3.5 / 5.3 GHz 125W $235.60 Amazon 4 AMD Ryzen 5 9600X 6 / 12 3.9 / 5.4 GHz 65W $279.00 Amazon 5 AMD Ryzen 7 8700G 8 / 16 4.2 / 5.1 GHz 65W $289.99 Newegg

These are some of the best mid-range CPUs to buy in 2025 for the RTX 5060. We listed a variety of options from various price points to ensure everyone has a choice. All of these chips are pretty capable and can handle the 5060 like a champ.

