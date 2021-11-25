5 best open-world game deals at Steam Autumn Sale 2021

The Steam Autumn Sale began worldwide on November 24 and will be great news for many PC gamers complaining about a lack of Black Friday sales. The sale will last a little more than a week, and gamers can pick up great games at bargain prices which may have otherwise exceeded their budgets.

Steam Autumn Sale has games from different genres on sale, ranging from AAA to indie games. Open-world games, in particular, belong to a genre that interests many players because of the freedom and minimal handholding. There's no single path to follow, pre-defined areas to explore, or linear goals to achieve.

Focus Entertainment @Focus_entmt



You can now get up to 85% off a selection of Focus Games such as



store.steampowered.com/publisher/Focu… The Steam Autumn Sales just kicked off!You can now get up to 85% off a selection of Focus Games such as @APlagueTale @PlayHiredGun and @PlaySnowRunner The Steam Autumn Sales just kicked off! You can now get up to 85% off a selection of Focus Games such as @APlagueTale, @PlayHiredGun and @PlaySnowRunner.store.steampowered.com/publisher/Focu… https://t.co/FaPIV9NSNU

Open-world games give many gamers the ultimate freedom and opportunity to be what they want to become in their fantasies. With deep discounts on the Steam Autumn Sale, there can be no better time to pick up the following list of great open-world games.

Top 5 open-world games that are must buys during the Steam Autumn Sale

There are numerous open-world deals available during the Steam Autumn Sale. Based on different tastes, the five best open-world games on the Steam Autumn Sale are:

theHunter: Call of the Wild (73% off on the base edition)

No Man's Sky (50% off)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (50% off)

The Witcher 3: Game of the Year Edition (80% off)

Death Stranding (70% off)

While there are certain other great options, a balance has been made between the discounts available and the quality of the games.

5) theHunter: Call of the Wild

theHunter: Call of the Wild may not appeal to everyone, but it is an incredible hunting simulator that makes hunting look as realistic as possible. There are no run and gun moments, and kills or hunts have to be tracked. There are plenty of weapons to hunt with, animals to hunt, and picturesque maps from all around the globe.

theHunter: Call of the Wild has a 73% discount on the Steam Autumn Sale, and the base edition is available for only INR 142/$5.39. The different bundles that offer great value also have good discounts going on.

4) No Man's Sky

One of the biggest disappointments in the games community on launch, No Man's Sky, is also one of the greatest redemption stories in video game history. No Man's Sky is a space exploration game that players can play alone or with friends. There is an infinite universe available to be explored. Players can travel to any part of the procedurally generated planets and play the game whichever way they like.

No Man's Sky is available at a 50% discount for INR 899//$29.99, and although the discount is comparatively lower, the game is still being actively supported and keeps expanding with free DLCs. No Man's Sky is a must-get from the Steam Autumn Sale.

3) Red Dead Redemption 2

Red Dead Redemption 2 has been a flagship launch by Rockstar and continues to go strong even today. The game is a true testament to what a tremendous open-world RPG should be like. Set in medieval times, Red Dead Redemption 2 lets players play any role they want in any way according to their choice. Red Dead Redemption truly recreates the Wild West with vintage Texan weapons, Victorian settings, and horse carts.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is available at INR 1499/$29.99 at a 50% discount on the occasion of the Steam Autumn Sale.

2) The Witcher 3 Game of the Year Edition

The Witcher 3 is the magnum opus of open-world RPG games as the game may be old, but there are very few games since its release that can be included in the same sentence. The Witcher 3 Game of the Year edition is a great bargain as it includes all the expansions in one single pack at a discounted price in the Steam Autumn Sale.

The GOTY edition is available for only INR 199/$9.99 with an 80% discount on the Steam Autumn Sale. The Witcher 3 is a masterpiece with a vast number of side quests and a beautiful world to explore.

1) Death Stranding

Hideo Kojima's masterpiece is not a mere game, it's an art masterpiece. Everything in Death Stranding is a bonafide work of the highest quality, from the environment to the sounds and story. However, Death Stranding can be polarizing based on the nature of the gamer. It is often mocked as a "walk simulator," and that can sometimes be the case. But players should also remember what Death Stranding is about, enjoy the ambiance and star-cast-led storytelling to make the most out of it.

Based on the gamer's liking, Death Stranding may be a hit or miss. However, it's on its biggest ever discount of 70% on the Steam Autumn Sale and is available at a great price of INR 1199/$17.99.

Edited by Siddharth Satish