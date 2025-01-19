5 Best TikTok alternative in US

The TikTok ban in the US came into effect on January 19, 2025, preventing users from accessing its services. The app was banned under the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act (PAFACA Act), which may not be lifted anytime soon. However, other short video apps host similarly engaging videos and stories on their platform.

In this article, we will provide a list of the best alternatives to TikTok for users in the US.

What are the best alternatives to TikTok in the US?

1) RedNote

RedNote (Image via Xiaohongshu)

RedNote has become the most popular alternative to TikTok after thousands of users migrated over to it. In fact, this app has become the No.1 app in the AppStore's "Top Free Apps" list within hours after the ban went live.

RedNote provides more emphasis on community and short-form posts than just videos. Interestingly, users seem to love this approach as evident from the app's sudden boost in popularity. However, it is also owned by a Chinese company, just like TikTok, and can receive a ban in the near future.

2) Instagram Reels

Instagram Reels (Image via Meta)

Instagram Reels have been here for a while, but it didn't become as popular as TikTok. Well, now that TikTok is banned, Instagram Reels has seen a big boost in activity and the number of active users.

This app allows users to create videos of up to 90 seconds with a lot of editing tools that are bound to impress many. Moreover, it comes as part of the regular Instagram app, so you are getting the full package and not just a short video app.

3) Clapper

Clapper (Image via Clapper Media Group Inc.)

Clapper is another popular app for short-form videos and live streaming, which is getting quite popular among users in the US. Unlike TikTok and RedNote, it is owned by an American company, Clapper Media Group Inc., so there's little chance of it getting banned. However, do note that you need to be 18+ to access this app.

4) YouTube Shorts

YouTube Shorts (Image via Google)

YouTube Shorts is already a successful short video platform, but it could reach new heights now that TikTok users are looking for an alternative. As of 2023, Shorts reached over 2 billion active monthly users. Moreover, while most videos on this platform are a minute long, you can go up to 3 minutes if you so desire.

5) Likee

Likee (Image via Bigo)

Likee is also a popular short video platform that received a lot of attention after the TikTok ban. It has over 100 million users globally and is growing steadily. This app allows you to create short videos, edit videos, and host live streams. However, it is owned by a China-based company, so its future remains uncertain.

This concludes the list of the best TikTok alternatives in the US. While Rednote is the most popular alternative right now, it is also getting a lot of complaints and issues, unlike others on the list.

