5 best ultrawide gaming monitors in 2024

Ultrawide gaming monitors offer a much wider field of view, allowing you to derive more visual information and use it to get the winning shot in your favorite titles. This is one reason competitive gamers prefer them. If you are looking to buy an ultrawide display for gaming, this article lists a few.

Here are the best ultrawide gaming monitors around, some of which come with features like USB Type-C connectivity, brighter display, HDR support, speakers, and more.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Best ultrawide gaming monitors

1) LG UltraWide 29WQ600 29" FHD gaming monitor - $199.99

LG 29WQ600 Ultrawide Gaming Monitor in White (Image via LG)

The LG 29WQ600 is an entry-level product, so it doesn't have the fancy features that premium ultrawide gaming monitors offer. However, it gets all the basics right. It is a WFHD display, and the screen looks decent when sitting at a comfortable distance from the monitor.

If you play competitive titles like CS2 or Fortnite, a 120Hz refresh rate or higher is ideal. The refresh rate of this LG monitor is 100Hz, which is slightly lower than that. However, the difference will be hard to notice.

The LG 29WQ600 comes with USB-C connectivity that allows you to connect a MacBook laptop to it and use the monitor as a secondary display. But it doesn’t support power delivery via USB Type-C. Costing just under $200, this product is great for gaming on a budget.

Pros

WFHD resolution

Speakers with decent performance

USB-C connectivity

Con

No height adjustment mechanism

Quick specs

Specifications Details Screen size 29 inches Resolution 2560 * 1080 Refresh rate 100 Hz Panel type IPS Display type Flat Aspect ratio 21:9

2) MSI MAG301CR2 30" FHD Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor - $219.99

MSI MAG301CR2 ultrawide gaming monitor in Black (Image via MSI)

The MSI MAG301CR2 is another affordable ultrawide monitor with WFHD resolution. The use of this resolution on a 30-inch screen size leads to a lower PPI, so texts won't be quite as sharp as higher-end ultrawide gaming monitors. However, it has HDR10, which delivers impressive visuals.

The screen has a 200Hz refresh rate, allowing you to play competitive games like Counter-Strike 2, Valorant, and Fortnite. The height of the display can also be adjusted.

Pros

200Hz refresh rate

Mystic Light RGB LEDs on the back of the monitor.

Supports height adjustment

USB hub built into the monitor

Con

No speakers

Quick specs

Specifications Details Screen size 30 inches Resolution 2560 * 1080 Refresh rate 200 Hz Panel type VA Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9

3) MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34" Curved Ultrawide Gaming Monitor - $299.99

MSI Optix MAG342CQR ultrawide gaming monitor with high refresh rate (Image via MSI)

The MSI Optix MAG342CQR is a great mid-range option in the sea of ultrawide gaming monitors. Its 144Hz refresh rate will surely appeal to Fortnite gamers. The large 34-inch screen and its curved nature can provide a superior gaming experience.

With Mystic Light RGB LEDs on the rear of the monitor, it can transform your desk setup. The MSI Optix MAG342CQR also has 94.64% Adobe RGB color space, making it a great option for content creation work.

Pros

WQHD resolution

144Hz adaptive refresh rate

Wide color gamut

Mystic Light RGB LEDs on the back

Adjustable height

Con

Its viewing angles are not the best.

Quick specs

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 144 HZ Panel type VA Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9

4) GIGABYTE G34Wqc-A 34" 144Hz Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor - $329.99

Gigabyte G34WQC A ultrawide gaming monitor with height adjustable stand (Image via Gigabyte)

This is a higher-end curved ultrawide monitor from Gigabyte. The device comes with the DisplayHDR 400 certification, meaning it provides great visuals and is brighter than a lot of monitors out there. The screen also has a 144Hz refresh rate, which is usually preferred by hardcore gamers.

The monitor also supports HDR, but this feature isn't perfect. That's because the display lacks full array local dimming capability, which hurts the HDR performance. But its SDR performance is on point.

Pros

WQHD resolution

Supports up to 144Hz high refresh rate

DisplayHDR 400 certification

Decent speakers

Adjustable height

Con

8-bit panel; no wide color gamut

Quick specs

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 144 Hz Panel type VA Display type Curved Aspect ratio 21:9

5) Acer CB342CK 34" IPS Ultrawide 21:9 QHD Gaming Monitor - $398

Acer CB342CK ultrawide gaming monitor with silver stand (Image via Acer)

Ultrawide gaming monitors like the Acer CB342CK are designed to offer a premium user experience. This entry has a 34-inch screen and features a WQHD resolution, which provides admirable visuals. It, however, has a 75Hz refresh rate, which is not going to satisfy competitive gamers' needs. But it's good enough for casual gamers.

There's also a USB Hub functionality that facilitates USB port expansion. At just below $400, this is one of the best ultrawide gaming monitors currently available.

Pros

WQHD resolution

IPS display

Built-in USB hub

Decent speakers

Height adjustable

Cons

75Hz refresh rate may not be ideal for competitive gamers

No USB Type-C connectivity

Quick specs

Specifications Details Screen size 34 inches Resolution 3440 * 1440 Refresh rate 75 Panel type IPS Display type Flat Aspect ratio 21:9

These are some of the best ultrawide gaming monitors available right now. If you are on a budget, getting the LG 29WQ600 29" FHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor or the MSI MAG301CR2 30" FHD Ultrawide Gaming Monitor makes more sense. But if money is not a worry, the Acer CB342CK 34" is a fantastic product.

It's also worth noting that the MSI Optix MAG342CQR 34" Ultrawide Curved Gaming Monitor offers some of the same high-end features that premium ultrawide gaming monitors have but doesn't cost a fortune.