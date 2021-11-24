5 best UPS' for PC gaming in 2021

While most of us have a UPS for our PCs, quite a few don't. So imagine you are in a 1v1 clutch situation of a game-deciding round, and just at that moment, the power goes out, and naturally, your PC turns off.

Just a few extra minutes of power, and that frustrating loss could have easily been avoided.

Or imagine you have been gaming all day long, and then when you finally decided to finish the project that is due today, whoosh, the power goes out.

These moments of power outages can cause frustration, just like power spikes can cause damage to your expensive rig. This is where a UPS comes in and solves both problems.

UPS stands for uninterrupted power supply, and that is exactly what it does (provide uninterrupted power) along with protecting your costly rig from harmful power spikes and surges.

Now there are quite a few (or rather quite a lot of) options when buying a brand new UPS for your PC, and it may be pretty daunting for someone new to choose one.

Five reliable UPS choices for PC gaming in 2021

5) Amazon Basics Standby (400 VA/255 W)

The Amazon Basics Standby (Image via Amazon)

Brand Amazon Load Capacity 400 VA/ 255W No. of Outlets 8 Weight 3.8 pounds/1.7 Kg Warranty 1 year

It is one of the best budget UPS', and with eight power outlets and weighing in at less than 2 kg, this is an excellent proposition at this price.

Get this UPS here

4) Tripp lite INTERNET350U (350 VA/180 W)

The Tripp Lite Internet350u (Image via via Amazon)

Brand Tripp-Lite Load Capacity 350 VA/ 180W No. of Outlets 6 Weight 5 pounds/2.26 Kg Warranty 3 years

This is another lightweight and budget-friendly offering and comes with three years of warranty.

Get this UPS here

3) Amazon Basics Line-Interactive (1500 VA/900W)

Amazon Line Interactive UPS (Image via Amazon)

Brand Amazon Load Capacity 1500 VA/ 900W No. Of Outlets 10 Weight 25 pounds/ 11.33 Kg Warranty 1 Year

This Line-interactive UPS from Amazon is a great and budget-friendly choice, with eight outlets and a 1500VA/900W load capacity.

Get this UPS here

2) APC BX1500M (1500VA/900W)

The APC BX1500M (Image via Amazon)

Brand APC Load Capacity 1500 VA/ 900W No. Of Outlets 10 Weight 24.3 pounds/ 11 Kg Warranty 3 Years

APC is a well-known brand catering to top businesses all around the world, and with their BX1500M, it brings top-end tech at an affordable price.

Get this UPS here

1) CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD (1500 VA/ 1000W)

The CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD (Image via Amazon)

Brand Cyberpower Load Capacity 1500 VA/ 1000W No. Of Outlets 12 Weight 25 pounds/ 11.3 kg Warranty 3 years

Cyberpower's CP1500PFCLCD comes with a tiltable color display and 12 ports (6 for surge protection and 6 for surge protection+battery backup).

With 1500VA/1000W load capacity, this is more than enough for any home use setup.

Get this UPS here

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer