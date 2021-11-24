×
5 best UPS' for PC gaming in 2021

Best UPS for PC gaming in 2021 (Image via Sportskeeda)
Aratrik Debnath
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 24, 2021 04:27 PM IST
Listicle

While most of us have a UPS for our PCs, quite a few don't. So imagine you are in a 1v1 clutch situation of a game-deciding round, and just at that moment, the power goes out, and naturally, your PC turns off.

Just a few extra minutes of power, and that frustrating loss could have easily been avoided.

Or imagine you have been gaming all day long, and then when you finally decided to finish the project that is due today, whoosh, the power goes out.

These moments of power outages can cause frustration, just like power spikes can cause damage to your expensive rig. This is where a UPS comes in and solves both problems.

UPS stands for uninterrupted power supply, and that is exactly what it does (provide uninterrupted power) along with protecting your costly rig from harmful power spikes and surges.

Now there are quite a few (or rather quite a lot of) options when buying a brand new UPS for your PC, and it may be pretty daunting for someone new to choose one.

Five reliable UPS choices for PC gaming in 2021

5) Amazon Basics Standby (400 VA/255 W)

The Amazon Basics Standby (Image via Amazon)
BrandAmazon
Load Capacity400 VA/ 255W
No. of Outlets8
Weight3.8 pounds/1.7 Kg
Warranty1 year

It is one of the best budget UPS', and with eight power outlets and weighing in at less than 2 kg, this is an excellent proposition at this price.

4) Tripp lite INTERNET350U (350 VA/180 W)

The Tripp Lite Internet350u (Image via via Amazon)
Brand Tripp-Lite
Load Capacity350 VA/ 180W
No. of Outlets6
Weight5 pounds/2.26 Kg
Warranty3 years

This is another lightweight and budget-friendly offering and comes with three years of warranty.

3) Amazon Basics Line-Interactive (1500 VA/900W)

Amazon Line Interactive UPS (Image via Amazon)
BrandAmazon
Load Capacity1500 VA/ 900W
No. Of Outlets10
Weight25 pounds/ 11.33 Kg
Warranty1 Year

This Line-interactive UPS from Amazon is a great and budget-friendly choice, with eight outlets and a 1500VA/900W load capacity.

2) APC BX1500M (1500VA/900W)

The APC BX1500M (Image via Amazon)
BrandAPC
Load Capacity1500 VA/ 900W
No. Of Outlets10
Weight24.3 pounds/ 11 Kg
Warranty3 Years

APC is a well-known brand catering to top businesses all around the world, and with their BX1500M, it brings top-end tech at an affordable price.

1) CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD (1500 VA/ 1000W)

The CyberPower CP1500PFCLCD (Image via Amazon)
BrandCyberpower
Load Capacity1500 VA/ 1000W
No. Of Outlets12
Weight25 pounds/ 11.3 kg
Warranty3 years

Cyberpower's CP1500PFCLCD comes with a tiltable color display and 12 ports (6 for surge protection and 6 for surge protection+battery backup).

With 1500VA/1000W load capacity, this is more than enough for any home use setup.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Edited by Ravi Iyer
