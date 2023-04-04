5 grandiose Apple Stores from around the world

World-renowned tech giant Apple is known for its Apple Stores that flaunt sleek designs, employ cutting-edge technology, and offer an unparalleled user experience. They are a testament to the company's philosophy of providing a premium retail experience to its customers and are designed to reflect its commitment to design, technology, and customer service.

These stores are designed to showcase the company's products in the best possible way, creating an immersive shopping experience for customers. In this article, we've listed some of the best Apple Stores from around the world, where you can pick up the upcoming ultra-tier iPhone, the latest MacBooks, Apple Watch, and more, inside an architecture marvel.

From Michigan to Singapore, these Apple Stores are among the finest

1) Apple Piazza Liberty, Milan, Italy

Apple Piazza Liberty is located in the heart of Milan (Image via Apple)

Located in the heart of Milan, Apple Piazza Liberty is a grandiose Apple Store that has become an icon of modern architecture. It is located in a public square, and its design blends seamlessly with the surrounding buildings.

Its exterior is made up of a series of curved glass panels that create a stunning visual effect. The interior features a large central courtyard that serves as a gathering place for customers. The store also includes a multi-purpose community room, where workshops, events, and educational sessions are held.

2) Apple Marina Bay Sands, Singapore

Apple Marina Bay is one of the most stunning Apple Stores (Image via Apple)

Apple Marina Bay Sands is a stunning Apple Store located in Singapore's iconic Marina Bay Sands resort. The store is situated in a glass dome that sits on the water, creating a unique shopping experience for customers. The store's interior is designed to resemble an underwater cave, with the ceiling and walls covered in curved glass panels.

Its centerpiece is a massive video wall that displays stunning visuals and product demonstrations. The store also includes a seating area that overlooks the water, creating a tranquil atmosphere for customers to relax and enjoy.

3) Apple Michigan Avenue, Chicago, USA

Apple Michigan Avenue was inspired by the city's architecture (Image via Apple)

Apple Michigan Avenue is a grandiose store located in Chicago's Magnificent Mile. Its design is inspired by the city's iconic architecture and features a curved glass roof that creates a sense of openness and natural light.

The interior is designed to resemble a town square, with a central atrium that serves as a gathering place for customers. The store also includes a massive video wall that displays stunning visuals and product demonstrations.

4) Apple Champs-Élysées, Paris, France

Apple Champs-Élysées (Image via Apple)

Located in the heart of Paris, Apple Champs-Élysées is housed in a stunning Haussmannian building that dates back to the 19th century. This Apple Store's interior is designed to showcase the building's architectural features, with high ceilings, marble columns, and intricate moldings.

The central staircase is a work of art in itself, with a curved glass balustrade that creates a stunning visual effect. The store also includes a rooftop terrace that offers stunning views of the city.

5) Apple Omotesando, Tokyo, Japan

Located in the high-end Omotesando district of Tokyo, this Apple Store flaunts a modern design (Image via Apple)

Apple Omotesando is a stunning store located in Tokyo's fashionable Omotesando district. It has been designed to blend seamlessly with the surrounding buildings and has a façade that features a series of curved glass panels.

It is designed to create a sense of flow and movement, with a central staircase that spirals up to the upper floors. The store's ceiling is covered in a series of undulating wooden slats that create a warm and inviting atmosphere.

Overall, Apple Stores embody the company's values and provide a unique shopping experience that sets them apart from other retail stores. You can even walk into any Apple Store even for a minor issue like how to pair your Apple Watch with your iPhone and get assistance from the in-store Apple Genius. So whether you are a tech enthusiast or just looking for a visually stunning shopping experience, these six are certainly worth a visit.

