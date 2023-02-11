5 mid-range GPUs to pair with Intel Core i5 13400 in 2023

The Core i5 13400 is a mid-range budget $200 offering in the Raptor Lake lineup. The processor offers solid performance while not costing a ton, which makes it ideal for gaming rigs on a budget.

Starting this generation, the x400 lineup of Team Blue packs efficient 'E' cores, scaling them above six cores and twelve threads. Historically, this series has been Intel's best-seller. It also helped with the company's sales in the flopped Rocket Lake days.

Thus, it is no surprise that the spiritual successor of the popular Core i5 12400 is causing ripples in the budget gaming market. The i5 13400 competes directly against the Ryzen 5 7600. At a lower price, it is the favorite choice of many.

A guide to buying the best mid-range GPUs for the Intel Core i5 13400

5) AMD Radeon RX 6600 ($229)

The XFX RX 6600 (Image via Newegg)

The AMD Radeon RX 6600 is an entry-level 1080p gaming card launched to compete directly against the RTX 3060 from Nvidia. The card packs decent performances while not costing a fortune.

AMD Radeon RX 6600 Graphics processor Navi 23 CUDA cores 1792 TMUs 112 ROPs 64 Compute Units 28 RT cores 28 Base clock 1626 MHz Boost clock 2044 MHz TDP 132W Price $229+

The GPU can be found for around $200, making it an ideal option for budget rigs under $1,000. The card can run most modern titles at up to 1440p with some compromises in visual quality. Thus, it is a great cost-effective card for the Core i5 13400.

4) AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT ($289)

The ASRock RX 6650 XT (Image via Newegg)

The Radeon RX 6650 XT is a premium 1080p gaming card from Team Red. The mid-cycle refresh GPU was launched to compete against the RTX 3060 Ti. The card offers high-end performance at an affordable price of under $300.

AMD Radeon RX 6650 XT Graphics processor Navi 23 Shading Units 2,08 TMUs 128 ROPs 64 Compute Units 32 RT cores 2 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 128-bit TDP 176W Price $399+

The GPU beats Nvidia's counterparts in multiple games. However, features like ray tracing and temporal upscaling continue to be Team Green's stronghold. But this does not alter the fact that the 6650 XT is a solid gaming GPU and a good pair with the Core i5 13400.

3) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 ($369)

The MSI RTX 3060 Ventus 2x (Image via MSI)

The RTX 3060 is among the most popular graphics cards on the market. The GPU is built for 1080p gaming, today's most popular resolution. It is the spiritual successor to the GTX 1060 and RTX 2060 GPUs, both of which were huge commercial successes.

Specification Nvidia RTX 3060 GPU GA106 CUDA Cores 3584 Tensor Cores 112 Stream Multiprocessors 28 RT Cores 28 Memory 12GB GDDR6 Memory bandwidth 360GB/s Memory speed 15GT/s Clock speed (base/boost) 1.32GHz / 1.78GHz TDP 170W

The card packs all modern technologies like ray tracing and temporal upscaling. Thus it is no wonder that many gamers are picking up the 60-class offering for sub-$1,000 rigs. Nvidia has packed 12 GB of VRAM with the card, which ensures it remains relevant even a couple of years after launch.

The RTX 3060 is an excellent pair with the Core i5 13400.

2) AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT ($429)

The MSI Radeon RX 6750 XT Mech 2x (Image via MSI)

The Radeon RX 6750 XT is slightly towards the high-end of cards launched by Team Red as part of the RDNA 2 lineup. The GPU is a minor improvement over the original RX 6700 XT.

The card is very close to the RTX 3070 in terms of performance, and as we found in a detailed comparison, it beats the Nvidia card on multiple occasions.

AMD Radeon RX 6750 XT Shading Units 2,560 TMUs 160 ROPs 64 Compute Units 40 RT cores 40 Memory 12 GB GDDR6 192-bit TDP 250W Price $409+

Thus, gamers can opt for the AMD GPU if they are building a high-performance 1440p gaming rig. The card is a bit overkill for FHD gaming. However, paired with the Core i5 13400 will make for a solid, future-proof rig.

1) Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 ($559)

The MSI RTX 3070 Gaming X Trio (Image via Newegg)

The RTX 3070 was launched as Nvidia's 1440p gaming champion in 2020. The card is much faster than its last-gen counterpart, as established in comparison with the RTX 2070 Super.

Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Shading Units 5,888 TMUs 184 ROPs 96 Tensor cores 184 RT cores 46 Memory 8 GB GDDR6 256-bit TDP 220W Price $569+

In addition, the card can easily play most video games at 4K without major performance hiccups. The card easily ranks among our best options for UHD gaming on a budget. Thus, gamers will get a bang for their buck with the card.

When paired with the Core i5 13400, the GPU will be utilized to its fullest potential, providing a solid experience.

The i5 13400 is a solid processor for mid-range gaming. The above GPUs will help users achieve 100% of the new processor.

