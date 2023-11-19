7 best Black Friday deals for DSLR Cameras (2023)

With the early Black Friday sale commencing last month, some of the best camera deals are just around the corner. So, you've come to the right place for the finest holiday-season camera bargains, particularly if you want a new DSLR model.

Hence, we've listed the top offers that drew our attention. Keep in mind that pricing could vary and get much lower on Black Friday, which is on November 24, 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and based on the writer's opinions.

1) Canon EOS R100 best Black Friday deal (25% off)

Original Price - $600

$600 Deal Price - $450

For the cost, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic camera. It's one of the most affordable DSLR cameras and among the best-selling models, with pro-level features like mirrorless design, eye-detection focusing, 24.1MP high-resolution image capture, and 4K video recording. An 18mm–45mm lens that may be adjusted is also included with this camera.

Pros

4K video recording

Dual Pixel CMOS

Mirrorless design

Cons

No additional lens included

No face detection

2) Fujifilm X-S10 best Black Friday deal (10% off)

Original Price - $999

$999 Deal Price - $899

Another excellent low-budget DSLR model on our list is the Fujifilm X-S10. It is also among the greatest cameras for novice photographers, with several natural color profiles, image stabilization, and a 26MP back-illuminated sensor.

There are also several lenses available from Fujifilm, with prices ranging from $200 to $500. Its successor, the X-S20, has a longer battery life, which is the sole significant drawback of the X-S10.

Pros

Superb grip

Great stabilization in video recording

Back-illuminated sensor

Cons

Limited menu options

No rain cover support

3) Sony Alpha a7 II best Black Friday deal (38% off)

Original Price - $1600

$1600 Deal Price - $1000

The Sony Alpha a7 II full-frame mirrorless camera, which is excellent in still photography, is next on our list of the Best Black Friday DSLR camera deals. Best Buy has provided an extra lens kit with this model, so you can fully utilize the 24.3MP sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization.

It has an ergonomic shutter button that has also moved from the top of the camera closer to its grip, which makes clicking pictures a breeze.

Pros

Video stabilization

Superb grip

Lots of image-clicking options

Cons

No 4K video recording support

Struggles in artificial lighting

4) Nikon Z5 best Black Friday deal (29% off)

The Nikon Z5 is another entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera that has received many firmware updates over the past three years to improve its shooting capabilities.

The camera is built around a stabilized 24MP CMOS sensor and is extremely well-rounded, especially for still photos. It also has quick autofocus support and face and eye-detection complement during video recording.

Pros

Outstanding build quality

Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity

5-axis image stabilization

Excels in low-light pictures

Cons

Cropped 4K videos

Heavy

5) Canon EOS R6 Mark II best Black Friday deal (8% off)

Original Price - $ 2499

$ 2499 Deal Price - $2299

The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the best hybrid cameras you can buy, with improved tracking and detecting algorithms in the autofocus system. It also has a 24.2MP high-resolution sensor and enhanced EVF support.

With the capability for 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second and high frame rate Full HD recording, especially for slow-motion video, the video quality is superb as well.

Pros

In-body stabilization

Full touchscreen support

RAW image support

Dual SD card slot

Cons

Lacks waterproof body

Takes a long time to charge

6) Fujifilm GFX50S II best Black Friday deal (20% off)

Original Price - $3999

$3999 Deal Price - $3199

One of the cheapest DSLRs with a high-quality 50MP sensor is the Fujifilm GFX50S II. The camera also provides excellent resolution. Those who enjoy taking panoramic shots or landscape photography may find it very helpful, as it offers a very wide frame.

Fujifilm has also included a RapidAF functionality that lets you shoot and record videos with human subjects without any lags.

Pros

Superb 50MP camera

Image stabilization support

RAW image support

Cons

Limited lens options

No 4K video recording support

7) Canon EOS R3 best Black Friday Deal (17% off)

Original Price - $6000

$6000 Deal Price - $5000

Last on our list of the best DSLR cameras at the Black Friday sale is the professional-grade Canon EOS R3. Cutting-edge technology, like a new stacking sensor, makes it one of the greatest sports and wildlife cameras.

Its remarkable focusing abilities are extremely helpful for low-light shooting. Currently, the price is at its cheapest, and its 4K video record capabilities at up to 60 frames per second and 120 frames per second for slow-motion playback are also exemplary.

Pros

Upto 6K 60FPS video recording

RAW video recording support

Excellent subject recognition

4K 120FPS video recording

Cons

Bulky to hold

Expensive

