7 best Black Friday deals for DSLR Cameras (2023)

With the early Black Friday sale commencing last month, some of the best camera deals are just around the corner. So, you've come to the right place for the finest holiday-season camera bargains, particularly if you want a new DSLR model.
Hence, we've listed the top offers that drew our attention. Keep in mind that pricing could vary and get much lower on Black Friday, which is on November 24, 2023.
1) Canon EOS R100 best Black Friday deal (25% off)
- Original Price - $600
- Deal Price - $450
For the cost, the Canon EOS R100 is a fantastic camera. It's one of the most affordable DSLR cameras and among the best-selling models, with pro-level features like mirrorless design, eye-detection focusing, 24.1MP high-resolution image capture, and 4K video recording. An 18mm–45mm lens that may be adjusted is also included with this camera.
Pros
- 4K video recording
- Dual Pixel CMOS
- Mirrorless design
Cons
- No additional lens included
- No face detection
2) Fujifilm X-S10 best Black Friday deal (10% off)
- Original Price - $999
- Deal Price - $899
Another excellent low-budget DSLR model on our list is the Fujifilm X-S10. It is also among the greatest cameras for novice photographers, with several natural color profiles, image stabilization, and a 26MP back-illuminated sensor.
There are also several lenses available from Fujifilm, with prices ranging from $200 to $500. Its successor, the X-S20, has a longer battery life, which is the sole significant drawback of the X-S10.
Pros
- Superb grip
- Great stabilization in video recording
- Back-illuminated sensor
Cons
- Limited menu options
- No rain cover support
3) Sony Alpha a7 II best Black Friday deal (38% off)
- Original Price - $1600
- Deal Price - $1000
The Sony Alpha a7 II full-frame mirrorless camera, which is excellent in still photography, is next on our list of the Best Black Friday DSLR camera deals. Best Buy has provided an extra lens kit with this model, so you can fully utilize the 24.3MP sensor and 5-axis in-body image stabilization.
It has an ergonomic shutter button that has also moved from the top of the camera closer to its grip, which makes clicking pictures a breeze.
Pros
- Video stabilization
- Superb grip
- Lots of image-clicking options
Cons
- No 4K video recording support
- Struggles in artificial lighting
4) Nikon Z5 best Black Friday deal (29% off)
The Nikon Z5 is another entry-level full-frame mirrorless camera that has received many firmware updates over the past three years to improve its shooting capabilities.
The camera is built around a stabilized 24MP CMOS sensor and is extremely well-rounded, especially for still photos. It also has quick autofocus support and face and eye-detection complement during video recording.
Pros
- Outstanding build quality
- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity
- 5-axis image stabilization
- Excels in low-light pictures
Cons
- Cropped 4K videos
- Heavy
5) Canon EOS R6 Mark II best Black Friday deal (8% off)
- Original Price - $ 2499
- Deal Price - $2299
The Canon EOS R6 Mark II is one of the best hybrid cameras you can buy, with improved tracking and detecting algorithms in the autofocus system. It also has a 24.2MP high-resolution sensor and enhanced EVF support.
With the capability for 4K video recording at up to 60 frames per second and high frame rate Full HD recording, especially for slow-motion video, the video quality is superb as well.
Pros
- In-body stabilization
- Full touchscreen support
- RAW image support
- Dual SD card slot
Cons
- Lacks waterproof body
- Takes a long time to charge
6) Fujifilm GFX50S II best Black Friday deal (20% off)
- Original Price - $3999
- Deal Price - $3199
One of the cheapest DSLRs with a high-quality 50MP sensor is the Fujifilm GFX50S II. The camera also provides excellent resolution. Those who enjoy taking panoramic shots or landscape photography may find it very helpful, as it offers a very wide frame.
Fujifilm has also included a RapidAF functionality that lets you shoot and record videos with human subjects without any lags.
Pros
- Superb 50MP camera
- Image stabilization support
- RAW image support
Cons
- Limited lens options
- No 4K video recording support
7) Canon EOS R3 best Black Friday Deal (17% off)
- Original Price - $6000
- Deal Price - $5000
Last on our list of the best DSLR cameras at the Black Friday sale is the professional-grade Canon EOS R3. Cutting-edge technology, like a new stacking sensor, makes it one of the greatest sports and wildlife cameras.
Its remarkable focusing abilities are extremely helpful for low-light shooting. Currently, the price is at its cheapest, and its 4K video record capabilities at up to 60 frames per second and 120 frames per second for slow-motion playback are also exemplary.
Pros
- Upto 6K 60FPS video recording
- RAW video recording support
- Excellent subject recognition
- 4K 120FPS video recording
Cons
- Bulky to hold
- Expensive
