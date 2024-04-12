7 best games to play on the Steam Deck OLED in 2024

The Steam Deck OLED is a modern spectacle of technology. Over the years, Steam's gaming tech has progressed rapidly. What started as a pastime activity with the Arcade has evolved into a lifestyle for millions of dedicated fans.

Gaming is widely considered an indoor hobby. However, with the rise of powerful handhelds, such as the Steam Deck OLED, it is coming to the streets.

If you want to test your Steam Deck OLED to the fullest, here are seven best games to play on it.

Note: This list is subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer

7 best games on Steam Deck OLED

1) Baldur's Gate 3

Become the hero of your dreams (Image via Larian)

Larian Studios' Baldur's Gate 3 is an exceptional role-playing game. Winning the "Game of the Year" award in 2023, many consider it the greate­st RPG ever create­d.

You can experience­ Larian Studios' remarkable craftsmanship effortle­ssly on the Steam Deck OLED. The­ developer me­ticulously optimized performance and compatibility for a flawle­ss Baldur's Gate 3 expe­rience on the handheld device.

Baldur's Gate 3 has re­ceived widespread critical acclaim for its strategic combat, deeply immersive storytelling, and visually stunning graphics. Boasting an impressive­ 96% user rating on Steam, it's an absolute must-play for RPG e­nthusiasts.

2) The Outlast Trials

Experience the chills (Image via Red Barrels)

Developed by Red Barrels, The Outlast Trials is a spine-chilling survival horror game that offers cooperative gameplay. Set in terrifying environments filled with horrifying monsters, this title offers a thrilling adventure every match.

The Steam Deck OLED version of The Outlast Trials lets you have a taste of the dread anywhere and anytime. Its co-op feature adds a new layer of fear as you navigate through the darkness with friends. Playing the game on the OLED screen of the Steam Deck enhances the immersion, making every scare feel more intense.

3) Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade

Relive the nostalgia in OLED (Image via Square Enix)

The highly acclaimed remake of Square Enix’s evergreen masterpiece, Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, delivers a JRPG experience like no other. With its real-time combat system and stunning graphical upgrades, this game perfectly encapsulates the grim yet glam world of the Midgar with its visual fidelity, and none of it is lost in the Steam Deck OLED port.

The OLED screen promises a high-fidelity visual, and the deck’s powerful hardware makes sure there are no hiccups in gameplay.

4) Elden Ring

Challenge gods and become the Elden Lord (Image via FromSoftware)

Elden Ring is as a formidable RPG. FromSoftware has pushed the boundaries of gaming with the title's trademark challenging gameplay set within a sprawling world map. Here, there's no hand-holding; players are thrust into an expansive and unforgiving open-world experience.

Elden Ring has a rich tapestry of fantastical lore and larger-than-life characters, showcasing the evolution of video game storytelling. With the Steam Deck OLED, diving into this intricate world becomes even more captivating. The detailed game environments truly come to life on the vibrant OLED display, ensuring a thrilling portable gameplay experience that is seamless.

5) Persona 3 Reload

Awake your inner persona (Image via Atlus)

Persona 3 Reload is a vibrant remake of the acclaimed Persona 3, the third installment in the revered series. Developed by P-Studio, it is considered one of the best games in the Persona franchise. The title's cast of NPCs adds depth to the storyline.

In Persona 3 Reload, players step into the shoes of teenagers who have the ability to summon powerful warrior spirits. The game's intricate romance and bond options breathe life into the experience, crafting a unique journey for each player.

With the Steam Deck's OLED display, delving into the world of Persona becomes an even more captivating experience.

6) Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of An Elusive Age - Definitive Edition

Become the legendary Dragon Warrior (Image via Square Enix)

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of An Elusive Age is one of the best games in the legendary franchise. It's the eleve­nth mainline game in the Dragon Quest series, by Square Enix - the­ creators of the Final Fantasy series. It's a turn-based JRPG adve­nture, and its memorable characte­rs make it a must-have portable title.

Dragon Quest 11 S: Echoes of An Elusive Age's charming graphics and e­ngaging story will look and run fantastic on Steam Deck's OLED scree­n. You'll love exploring the imme­rsive world, whereve­r you play.

7) Cyberpunk 2077

Wake up there's a city to burn! (Image via CDPR)

When CD Projekt Red announced Cyberpunk 2077, fans had high expectations. Although the game miserably failed upon launch, with time and frequent updates, it has finally reached its promised state. Now, you can carry part of the­ dystopian future whereve­r you roam with the Steam Deck OLED port.

The Ste­am Deck OLED is perfect for witnessing the mind-blowing scene­ry and experiencing the intense action. Its powerful processor and colorful display will make you feel like you are experiencing Cyberpunk 2077 for the first time.