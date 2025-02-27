7 reasons why you should buy the iPhone 15 over the iPhone 16e

The new iPhone 16e is available for pre-order, but it may not be the right smartphone for you. While it sounds like a great product for $599, there's a lot under the hood you may not know about. In comparison, the iPhone 15 costs $699 and arguably offers better value with features like dual cameras, sensor-shift OIS, MagSafe, a brighter display, and more.

Ad

This article lists five reasons you should consider buying the iPhone 15 instead of the 16e.

Note: Some aspects of this article reflect the personal and subjective opinions of the writer.

Specs comparison

Specifications iPhone 15 iPhone 16e Display 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 60Hz refresh rate Chipset Apple A16 Bionic Apple A18 Operating system iOS 18.3 iOS 18.3 Memory & storage 6GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage 8GB RAM and 128/256/512GB internal storage Camera setup 48+12MP rear camera setup and 12MP selfie camera 48MP rear camera setup with 12MP selfie camera Battery and charging 3349mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging 3961mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W wireless charging

Ad

Trending

Why should you pick the iPhone 15 over the iPhone 16e?

While the iPhone 16e is Apple's latest release, newer doesn't always mean better. In fact, the older iPhone 15 seems to be a much better choice in many aspects, which might not be immediately evident from the specs sheet.

1) Dual cameras

Dual cameras of the iPhone 15 (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15 features a dual rear camera system. It has a 48MP primary camera and a 12MP ultrawide camera.

Ad

While the iPhone 16e has the 48MP primary sensor, it lacks the ultrawide camera. Additionally, the primary camera is missing software features like Cinematic and Action mode for video recording, which are great for those who regularly shoot production-quality videos.

2) Ultra-wideband for precision tracking

The Ultra-wideband feature on the iPhone 15 is excellent for precision tracking, which is essential for tracking AirTags.

While the iPhone 16e can connect to AirTags, it doesn't offer precision tracking. This means you won't be able to use precision tracing to locate your AirPods either.

Ad

3) MagSafe for wireless charging

MagSafe charger (Image via Apple)

The MagSafe wireless charging technology solves two critical issues users had with older wireless charging methods: alignment of the charging pad and charging speed.

Ad

The iPhone 15's MagSafe wireless charging is significantly faster than traditional Qi-based wireless charging. Moreover, there's no need to worry about charging alignment, thanks to the magnets.

The absence of MagSafe in the iPhone 16e means slower wireless charging speed and the possibility of no charging if the device is misaligned on the charging pad.

4) Sensor-shift OIS for stable video recording

The sensor-shift OIS on the iPhone 15 makes any footage super stable. It also requires no input from the user, making it quite convenient.

Ad

Unlike a regular OIS that moves the camera sensor up, down, left, or right, the sensor-shift OIS can also move front and back. Essentially, it's a six-axis OIS that makes action video captures extremely stable. However, the iPhone 16e does not have this technology.

5) Brighter display

The 16e's display (Image via Apple)

The iPhone 15's display is brighter in both high-brightness mode (HBM) and peak brightness when used in direct sunlight.

Ad

The iPhone 16e's display can only reach 800 nits in HBM mode and 1200 nits peak brightness, which is dimmer than the iPhone 15's 1000 nits in HBM and 2000 nits peak brightness.

6) Ceramic Shield for both front and rear glass

The iPhone 15 features Ceramic Shield protection on both the front and back glass. However, that's not the case with the iPhone 16e since only the front glass has Ceramic Shield protection.

While Apple mentions the use of toughened glass for the back glass, it is not Ceramic Shield.

Ad

7) Dynamic Island

The lack of Dynamic Island in the iPhone 16e seems a bit much for cost-cutting. This decision would have been understandable had the device been priced around $499.

At $599, the absence of Dynamic Island could be a deal-breaker for some users. The iPhone 15, which includes Dynamic Island, is a better option.

Dynamic Island is more than just a housing for the front camera. It offers a host of functions unavailable in the older notch style of the 16e. Everything, from ongoing activity and notifications to background tasks, can be handled by this feature, making it a handy tool for users who do a lot of multitasking.

Ad

In conclusion, the iPhone 15, priced at $699, offers more value for your money compared to the iPhone 16e.

For $100 more, the 15 provides significantly more bang for your buck, and we recommend it over the 16e. However, if you specifically need the latest processor and Apple Intelligence, the 16e might be worth considering.

Also read: Apple iPhone 13 is available at the lowest price during the New Year sale on Best Buy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback