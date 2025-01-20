ABS RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC available at lowest price on Newegg

Newegg is offering a $500 discount on the ABS RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC featuring the RTX 4070 Super GPU and an Intel Core i5 processor. The desktop was originally priced at $1,799.99, but the deal brings the total amount down to $1,299.99.

The high-end specs of the desktop make it a great choice for creative professionals, designers, and serious gamers. The device should easily be able to handle complex tasks like video editing, web development, and image processing as well.

This article will look into the features of the RTX 4070 Super ABS Stratos Obsidian Gaming PC and discuss whether it's worth buying during the sale.

ABS RTX 4070 Super Stratos Obsidian Gaming PC with RTX 4070 Super: Specs and features

The ABS RTX 4070 Super Stratos Obsidian Gaming PC has a great deal on Newegg (Image via Newegg)

The ABS RTX 4070 Super Gaming PC runs on the Intel Core i5-14400F processor, which offers incredible performance. The processor's 4.7 GHz boost clock speed makes it a very capable chip for demanding tasks, creative workloads, and gaming. It also boasts a large number of threads on the CPU, helping it handle multi-threaded workloads with ease.

The PC features the Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 Super, which is well known for its high-end performance. Featuring 12GB GDDR6X VRAM, the 4070 Super can easily handle the most demanding titles and run them at their best settings. The card is also perfect for 1440p and 4K gaming. Features like Ray Tracing and DLSS further increase graphical performance.

These are the detailed specs of the gaming PC:

Features ABS Stratos Obsidian Gaming PC Chipset GIGABYTE B760 DS3H AC LGA 1700 Processor Intel Core i5-14400F GPU Gigabyte RTX 4070 Super Windforce RAM Team T-Force Delta RGB 32GB (16GBx2) DDR5 Storage Kingston NV2 1TB SSD CPU Cooler ABS RGB Air Cooler Network and Communication WiFi 5 Bluetooth 5.1 Power Supply ABS 750W 80+ Gold ATX PSU Case ABS Stratos Obsidian Black

The desktop features 32GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB SSD storage, which is more than enough for many users. However, those who deal with large files regularly may find it limiting. You can always upgrade in this case, thanks to the multiple ports available on the PC. The 32GB RAM also helps with multitasking and handling complex workloads.

The desktop's 750W PSU with 80+ Gold certification allows for high efficiency for the components in the setup. The setup comes with Windows 11 Home pre-installed, allowing you to start using it right away.

Is it worth purchasing the ABS Stratos Obsidian Gaming PC during the sale?

All in all, we recommend you consider buying the ABS RTX 4070 Super gaming PC during this sale on Newegg. The deal offers great value for money with its high-end components. Moreover, the setup is perfect for creative professionals, serious gamers, and developers.

