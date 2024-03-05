After Nintendo shut down Yuzu emulator, is Ryujinx next? 

Only a week after the Japanese gaming giant Nintendo sued Yuzu in the US court of law, Tropic Haze LLC has announced that the emulator is being shut down for good. The organization is quite infamous for its policy of taking down anyone who dares to mess with its intellectual property.

Tropic Haze has agreed to pay Nintendo the reparation for the damages and surrender all properties related to Yuzu. But what does this mean for other emulators, such as Ryujinx? The Japanese game development giant may be getting ready for another lawsuit in its war to wipe out emulation for its IPs.

Nintendo's shutdown of Yuzu and Citra may spell doom for emulators such as Ryujinx

Expand Tweet

Earlier today, March 5, 2024, the developer of the popular Yuzu and Citra emulators announced on X that they are leaving the emulation scene for good. It's only a week since Nintendo filed the lawsuit, and Tropic Haze caved into the demands of the Japanese corporation, agreeing to pay a reparation of $2,400,000.

Expand Tweet

The official handle of the emulator has also issued a statement, saying that the support for its Switch and 3DS emulators has been discontinued. The developer never intended to support piracy, and after the team learned about the illegal distribution of a Nintendo IP, it decided to shut down the emulator for good.

The IP in question is the beloved The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, which was leaked a few days before the official release. Tropic Haze has also agreed to hand over the domain of yuzu-emu.org and delete all copies of the emulator.

But this brings us to the elephant in the room. Will the Japanese gaming giant go after other Switch emulators, such as Ryujinx next? The company has a bad reputation for doing so, as last year, Nintendo sent a DMCA to Valve over the Dolphin emulator.

A thread on Reddit has begun a speculation on how the Ryujinx team can avoid its doom, with one user stating:

"If Ryujinx removes the ability to decrypt the files with the prod.keys, instead relegating that task to some other external program (unaffiliated) they should be fine for the near future. Depends how quickly Nintendo moves to take action against them."

While the shutdown of Yuzu and Citra has left fans distraught, Ryujinx has a chance to learn from Tropic Haze's mistakes, and maybe the team will be able to avoid the banhammer from the Japanese gaming giant.

Emulation is in no way illegal, and Tropic Haze may have been able to prove Nintendo wrong in court. Whether the Ryujinx team will face the same fate or not is something that the future will decide.