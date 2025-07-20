All OnePlus phones confirmed to get Android 16 update 

OnePlus has already released a comprehensive upgrade schedule for the devices that will receive the Android 16 (Oxygen OS 16) update this fall. A number of devices are being axed this year, as it marks the third cycle since the company's transparent software policy was introduced in 2023.

Multiple older Nord and Nord CE smartphones are falling out of their promised upgrade timelines. Only 13 phones launched by the BBK-owned smartphone maker will be eligible for the latest software version.

Let's look at all the devices confirmed to get Android 16 once the software arrives later this year.

List of OnePlus phones confirmed to get the Android 16 update

The OnePlus 10 series is being dropped with this year's Android update schedule (Image via Amazon)

OnePlus is following the phased rollout approach for Android 16. Right now, the OnePlus 13 leads the beta program, with the OnePlus 12 series and Open expected in Q3 2025. The OnePlus 11 series and newer Nord models in Q4 2025, concluding with remaining eligible devices in Q1 2026, mark the end of the upgrade cycle.

Flagship Series

OnePlus 13 (currently in beta)

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 11

R-Series

OnePlus 13R

OnePlus 12R

OnePlus 11R

Nord Series

OnePlus Nord 5

OnePlus Nord 4

OnePlus Nord 3

Nord CE Series

OnePlus Nord CE5

OnePlus Nord CE4

OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite

Foldable

OnePlus Open

Tablet

OnePlus Pad 2

As part of the new support policy, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5, both launched in July 2025, are the first budget devices to receive the full four-year commitment. The older Nord 4 also benefits from this enhanced policy, making it the first existing device with four-year support.

However, OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite will receive Android 16 as their final major Android update. These devices complete two-to-three year update cycles this year.

OnePlus 10 series and earlier, Nord 2 series, Nord CE 3 series, all Nord N-series models, original OnePlus Pad, and Pad Go will remain on Android 15. This dramatically reduces the supported devices count from 23 last year to just 13. Here's the list of devices that are being dropped with this year's update schedule:

Flagship series

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10T

OnePlus 10R

Older flagship models

Nord series

Nord 2

Nord 2T

Nord 2 Lite

Older Nord models

Nord CE series

Nord CE 3

Nord CE 3 Lite

Older Nord CE models

Nord N series

Nord N30

Nord N30 SE

Nord N20

Nord N20 SE

Nord N10

Nord N300

Nord N200

Nord N100

For the bottom line, he flagship OnePlus 13, 12, and 11 all qualify for Android 16 under OnePlus's updated software commitment. The OnePlus 13 launched with Android 15 and is currently receiving Android 16 Beta through the official beta program that began in April 2025. The current list will also see the OnePlus 14 series added in once it launches in early 2026.

