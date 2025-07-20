All OnePlus phones confirmed to get Android 16 update 

OnePlus has already released a comprehensive upgrade schedule for the devices that will receive the Android 16 (Oxygen OS 16) update this fall. A number of devices are being axed this year, as it marks the third cycle since the company's transparent software policy was introduced in 2023.
Multiple older Nord and Nord CE smartphones are falling out of their promised upgrade timelines. Only 13 phones launched by the BBK-owned smartphone maker will be eligible for the latest software version.
Let's look at all the devices confirmed to get Android 16 once the software arrives later this year.
List of OnePlus phones confirmed to get the Android 16 update
OnePlus is following the phased rollout approach for Android 16. Right now, the OnePlus 13 leads the beta program, with the OnePlus 12 series and Open expected in Q3 2025. The OnePlus 11 series and newer Nord models in Q4 2025, concluding with remaining eligible devices in Q1 2026, mark the end of the upgrade cycle.
Flagship Series
- OnePlus 13 (currently in beta)
- OnePlus 12
- OnePlus 11
R-Series
- OnePlus 13R
- OnePlus 12R
- OnePlus 11R
Nord Series
- OnePlus Nord 5
- OnePlus Nord 4
- OnePlus Nord 3
Nord CE Series
- OnePlus Nord CE5
- OnePlus Nord CE4
- OnePlus Nord CE4 Lite
Foldable
- OnePlus Open
Tablet
- OnePlus Pad 2
As part of the new support policy, the OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord CE5, both launched in July 2025, are the first budget devices to receive the full four-year commitment. The older Nord 4 also benefits from this enhanced policy, making it the first existing device with four-year support.
However, OnePlus Nord 3, Nord CE4, and Nord CE4 Lite will receive Android 16 as their final major Android update. These devices complete two-to-three year update cycles this year.
OnePlus 10 series and earlier, Nord 2 series, Nord CE 3 series, all Nord N-series models, original OnePlus Pad, and Pad Go will remain on Android 15. This dramatically reduces the supported devices count from 23 last year to just 13. Here's the list of devices that are being dropped with this year's update schedule:
Flagship series
- OnePlus 10 Pro
- OnePlus 10T
- OnePlus 10R
- Older flagship models
Nord series
- Nord 2
- Nord 2T
- Nord 2 Lite
- Older Nord models
Nord CE series
- Nord CE 3
- Nord CE 3 Lite
- Older Nord CE models
Nord N series
- Nord N30
- Nord N30 SE
- Nord N20
- Nord N20 SE
- Nord N10
- Nord N300
- Nord N200
- Nord N100
For the bottom line, he flagship OnePlus 13, 12, and 11 all qualify for Android 16 under OnePlus's updated software commitment. The OnePlus 13 launched with Android 15 and is currently receiving Android 16 Beta through the official beta program that began in April 2025. The current list will also see the OnePlus 14 series added in once it launches in early 2026.