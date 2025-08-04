All POCO phones set to get Android 16 update

POCO's gaming-focused smartphones are set to receive HyperOS 3, bringing the latest Android 16 features to further refine the look and feel of the company's phones. Being budget-focused devices, the rollout will be delayed due to the global markets receiving the update only in late 2025 or early 2026, given past trends when POCO users waited 3-6 months after flagship Xiaomi devices received their updates.

Ad

HyperOS 3.0 is based on Android 16 and supports Android 15. If Android 14 is the last generation for your phone, it will not be updated. Moreover, several phones will receive the latest HyperOS version but retain Android 15. Let's look at the list of smartphones gearing up for the update.

Several POCO phones will be updated to Android 16

Multiple POCO phones are lined up to receive Android 16-based HyperOS 3.0 (Image via Amazon)

POCO-branded devices usually receive two major OS updates (budget models get one). There are some exceptions, as all M6 series phones support Android 15, but POCO M6 Pro 4G, POCO M6 5G, and M6 Pro 5G have already received three major updates; however, they will not be upgraded to HyperOS 3.

Ad

Trending

Furthermore, POCO X6 5G and X6 Neo 5G, POCO X5 and X5 Pro, POCO F5 and F5 Pro, and POCO C65 face a similar situation. Users with these devices should consider upgrading to maintain access to the latest Android features and security updates. That said, POCO's update list still includes more than a dozen devices across the F, X, M, and C series.

The company has also enhanced its support timeline for the latest launches. One thing I like is that the F7 will get four Android OS updates alongside six years of security patches. This makes it competitive with higher-end devices from Samsung and Xiaomi.

Ad

Coming to the latest features that POCO devices will receive this generation, improved Game Turbo functionality could be a game-changer for gaming performance. Moreover, the company has refreshed the Game Turbo dashboard interface to include further optimization tweaks.

With Android 16, Google is also launching Vulkan as the official graphics API. We expect this to improve gaming capabilities on Android smartphones, especially for ray-tracing- and multithreading-heavy titles.

POCO F Series:

POCO F7

POCO F7 Pro

POCO F7 Ultra

POCO F6

POCO F6 Pro

POCO F5

POCO F5 Pro

Ad

POCO X Series:

POCO X7

POCO X7 Pro

POCO X7 Pro (Iron Man Edition)

POCO X6 5G

POCO X6 Pro 5G

POCO M Series:

POCO M7 Pro 5G

POCO M6 Pro (4G/5G)

POCO M6 (4G/5G)

POCO C Series:

POCO C75 (4G/5G)

POCO C65

Read more: 10 best features of Android 16 Beta 3

Xiaomi is expected to start releasing HyperOS 3.0 in China around September 2025. Other regions, like India, Europe, and Southeast Asia, may get it in October or November, with release for budget devices delayed to Q1 2026. However, the upcoming AI-based gaming features, better network optimization, Vulkan API integration, Game Turbo, and a brand-new multi-scenario battery management system could make the update worth waiting for.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Arka Mukherjee Arka’s journey as a tech journalist took root in his educational background as a computer science undergraduate. Gathering valuable experience from YT Times, Quoramarketing.com, Games Bap, and Outscal, Arka now produces top-notch content for the Gaming Tech division of Sportskeeda.



Drawing inspiration from the likes of Buildzoid and Gamers Nexus, Arka relies on thorough testing and in-depth research of the latest hardware to ensure the delivery of authentic information in his articles. His genre expertise has also led him to work with tech giants such as Dell, Logitech, AMD, Nvidia, and more, where he reviewed their latest hardware.



While he delves into language modeling in his free time, he also finds time for gaming. His go-to genre is single-player games, but he often revisits Conflict: Desert Storm I and II, the former being the game that prompted him to undertake the journey he’s enjoying today. If he ever got a chance to drop into a game Jumanji-style, it would have to be Mafia: Definitive Edition. Know More