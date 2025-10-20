All services affected by AWS server outage: Snapchat, Hulu, DoorDash, and more down

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a major outage on October 20, 2025, causing disruptions across several major apps and websites worldwide. The issue began in the US-East-1 region, one of AWS’s most widely used server hubs. As a result, many digital platforms that rely on AWS’s infrastructure for hosting, storage, or backend operations faced downtime or severe performance drops.
Users started reporting issues early in the day, with popular platforms like Snapchat, Hulu, and DoorDash becoming inaccessible. Reports of login failures, loading errors, and payment glitches spread quickly on social media, with many companies confirming the disruption was due to ongoing AWS server problems. The outage once again highlighted the heavy dependence of global digital services on a few large cloud providers.
All services are down due to the AWS outage
Below is a non-exhaustive list of prominent services impacted during the outage. These services either reported being down or a large number of users detected access failures.
While AWS began restoring services within hours, the outage had already affected millions of users and businesses relying on real-time data access and cloud functionality. Social media users voiced frustration over the scale of the downtime, while developers and businesses scrambled to manage operations manually.
The AWS outage on October 20 demonstrates how even a single point of failure can disrupt critical online systems worldwide. From social networks and food delivery apps to financial services and communication tools, the widespread downtime showed the risks of centralizing digital infrastructure.
Although services are gradually being restored, the event serves as a wake-up call for companies to diversify their cloud dependencies and strengthen contingency systems.