  All services affected by AWS server outage: Snapchat, Hulu, DoorDash, and more down

By Ripan Majumdar
Modified Oct 20, 2025 11:32 GMT
All services affected by AWS outage
All services affected by AWS outage (Image via Amazon, Snapchat, DoorDash, Hulu)

Amazon Web Services (AWS) suffered a major outage on October 20, 2025, causing disruptions across several major apps and websites worldwide. The issue began in the US-East-1 region, one of AWS’s most widely used server hubs. As a result, many digital platforms that rely on AWS’s infrastructure for hosting, storage, or backend operations faced downtime or severe performance drops.

Users started reporting issues early in the day, with popular platforms like Snapchat, Hulu, and DoorDash becoming inaccessible. Reports of login failures, loading errors, and payment glitches spread quickly on social media, with many companies confirming the disruption was due to ongoing AWS server problems. The outage once again highlighted the heavy dependence of global digital services on a few large cloud providers.

All services are down due to the AWS outage

Below is a non-exhaustive list of prominent services impacted during the outage. These services either reported being down or a large number of users detected access failures.

Service





Server Status





Snapchat





Down





Hulu





Down





DoorDash





Down





Fortnite





Down





Roblox





Down





Signal





Down





Zoom





Down





Slack





Down





Amazon Alexa / Alexa features





Down





Amazon Prime Video





Down





Robinhood





Down





Venmo





Down





Duolingo





Down





McDonald’s app





Down





Lyft





Down





AT&T





Down





T-Mobile





Down





Perplexity (AI search)





Down





Coinbase





Down





Supercell





Down



While AWS began restoring services within hours, the outage had already affected millions of users and businesses relying on real-time data access and cloud functionality. Social media users voiced frustration over the scale of the downtime, while developers and businesses scrambled to manage operations manually.

The AWS outage on October 20 demonstrates how even a single point of failure can disrupt critical online systems worldwide. From social networks and food delivery apps to financial services and communication tools, the widespread downtime showed the risks of centralizing digital infrastructure.

Although services are gradually being restored, the event serves as a wake-up call for companies to diversify their cloud dependencies and strengthen contingency systems.

Ripan Majumdar

Ripan Majumdar

Twitter icon

Ripan Majumdar is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in covering content related to mobile gaming, gaming tech, MMOs, and sports titles. Though he graduated with a BSc, journalism was his true calling; he has worked as a senior gaming and F1 writer for various sports news websites.

Ripan's love of gaming was sparked by Need for Speed: Most Wanted (2005), a title he often revisits. He's also very fond of the Assassin's Creed Ezio Trilogy and Pokemon Platinum.

Among popular streamers, he particularly admires Rachell "Valkyrae" and is deeply inspired by her.

Ripan's hobbies include making digital paintings, listening to audiobooks, and singing.

