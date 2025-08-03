All Xiaomi phones set to get Android 16 (HyperOS 3)

Xiaomi phones are set to receive HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, later this year. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that dozens of devices are eligible, making it the biggest software upgrade yet. With Android 16 already rolling out, the next software version is expected to enter an open beta by late July-August 2025.

The rollout strategy will be similar to previous years, with flagship Xiaomi devices receiving the update in the second half of 2025, and budget Redmi and POCO brands delayed into 2026. As usual, the update will first be released in China, with a global release in the months that follow.

Let's look at all smartphones set to be upgraded to the new Android version.

Dozens of Xiaomi phones will be updated to Android 16 (HyperOS 3)

The Xiaomi 15 series will be the first to be updated to Android 16 (Image via eBay)

Xiaomi has already started testing Android 16 in beta on select flagship models. No surprises there. Given Google's earlier-than-usual Android 16 release timeline, Xiaomi has jumped into the new versions quickly for its high-end lineup. Early reports indicate that HyperOS 3 will introduce better performance alongside further UI refinements to integrate Android 16 features.

Per a GizmoChina report, the new Android version will first be rolled out on Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, 15T Pro, 14T Pro, Redmi K80 Ultra, and Redmi K70 Ultra. The upcoming Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro, which will be released in the fourth quarter, are set to ship with HyperOS 3 out of the box.

Here's the full list of Xiaomi phones that will be updated to HyperOS 3:

Xiaomi 15 Series:

Xiaomi 15

Xiaomi 15 Pro

Xiaomi 15 Ultra

Xiaomi 15T series

Xiaomi 14 Series:

Xiaomi 14

Xiaomi 14 Pro

Xiaomi 14 Ultra

Xiaomi 14T

Xiaomi 14T Pro

Xiaomi 13 Series:

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Xiaomi 13T

Xiaomi 13T Pro

Xiaomi 13 Ultra

Xiaomi 12 Series:

Xiaomi 12

Xiaomi 12 5G

Xiaomi 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity Edition)

Xiaomi 12 Lite

Xiaomi 12 Lite NE

Xiaomi 12T

Xiaomi 12T Pro

Xiaomi 12S

Xiaomi 12S Pro

Xiaomi 12S Ultra

Note: The Xiaomi 12X has officially ended support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Lite's maximum version is Android 14, so HyperOS 3.0 doesn't support it

Xiaomi MIX Series:

Xiaomi MIX Fold 4

Xiaomi MIX Fold 3

Xiaomi MIX Fold 2

Xiaomi MIX Flip

Xiaomi MIX Flip 2

The list now spans four generations of Xiaomi smartphones, making the Chinese tech giant competitive with other leading phone makers like Motorola and Samsung. Currently, the new Android version is already being tested on the Xiaomi MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. If you're using any of these, check for beta updates through the Settings app.

