All Xiaomi phones set to get Android 16 (HyperOS 3)

Xiaomi phones are set to receive HyperOS 3, based on Android 16, later this year. The Chinese tech giant has confirmed that dozens of devices are eligible, making it the biggest software upgrade yet. With Android 16 already rolling out, the next software version is expected to enter an open beta by late July-August 2025.
The rollout strategy will be similar to previous years, with flagship Xiaomi devices receiving the update in the second half of 2025, and budget Redmi and POCO brands delayed into 2026. As usual, the update will first be released in China, with a global release in the months that follow.
Let's look at all smartphones set to be upgraded to the new Android version.
Dozens of Xiaomi phones will be updated to Android 16 (HyperOS 3)
Xiaomi has already started testing Android 16 in beta on select flagship models. No surprises there. Given Google's earlier-than-usual Android 16 release timeline, Xiaomi has jumped into the new versions quickly for its high-end lineup. Early reports indicate that HyperOS 3 will introduce better performance alongside further UI refinements to integrate Android 16 features.
Per a GizmoChina report, the new Android version will first be rolled out on Xiaomi 15, 15 Pro, 15 Ultra, 15T Pro, 14T Pro, Redmi K80 Ultra, and Redmi K70 Ultra. The upcoming Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro, which will be released in the fourth quarter, are set to ship with HyperOS 3 out of the box.
Here's the full list of Xiaomi phones that will be updated to HyperOS 3:
Xiaomi 15 Series:
- Xiaomi 15
- Xiaomi 15 Pro
- Xiaomi 15 Ultra
- Xiaomi 15T series
Xiaomi 14 Series:
- Xiaomi 14
- Xiaomi 14 Pro
- Xiaomi 14 Ultra
- Xiaomi 14T
- Xiaomi 14T Pro
Xiaomi 13 Series:
- Xiaomi 13
- Xiaomi 13 Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Lite
- Xiaomi 13T
- Xiaomi 13T Pro
- Xiaomi 13 Ultra
Xiaomi 12 Series:
- Xiaomi 12
- Xiaomi 12 5G
- Xiaomi 12 Pro
- Xiaomi 12 Pro (Dimensity Edition)
- Xiaomi 12 Lite
- Xiaomi 12 Lite NE
- Xiaomi 12T
- Xiaomi 12T Pro
- Xiaomi 12S
- Xiaomi 12S Pro
- Xiaomi 12S Ultra
Note: The Xiaomi 12X has officially ended support. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 12 Lite's maximum version is Android 14, so HyperOS 3.0 doesn't support it
Xiaomi MIX Series:
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 4
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 3
- Xiaomi MIX Fold 2
- Xiaomi MIX Flip
- Xiaomi MIX Flip 2
Read more: 10 best features of Android 16 Beta 3
The list now spans four generations of Xiaomi smartphones, making the Chinese tech giant competitive with other leading phone makers like Motorola and Samsung. Currently, the new Android version is already being tested on the Xiaomi MIX Flip, Xiaomi 14T Pro, Xiaomi 15, Xiaomi 15 Pro, and Xiaomi 15 Ultra. If you're using any of these, check for beta updates through the Settings app.