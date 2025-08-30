AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE expected specs, launch window, performance, and more

Recent rumors are hinting at a Radeon RX 9070 GRE as the next launch from AMD. Targeting mid to high-end 1440p gaming performance, the card will sit just below the RX 9070 with pricing that could go head-to-head with the RTX 5060 Ti. It's worth noting that a 9070 GRE variant has already entered the Chinese market in May 2025 with 12 GB VRAM. For a global release, AMD is preparing a 16 GB variant to better compete against Nvidia's alternatives.

Much isn't known about the global card other than a September-October launch window and a slight spec bump from the 12 GB card selling in China. Let's review everything revealed by leakers and industry insiders so far.

What are the expected specs of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE?

The RX 9070 GRE will likely be a low-cost alternative to the 9070 and 9070 XT (Image via AMD)

The 9070 GRE is rumored to be powered by the Navi 48 GPU, which is a step down from the 48 XTX and 48 XT powering the RX 9070 XT and 9070 GPUs, respectively. The exact core counts and operating clock speeds aren't known yet. However, the 12 GB Chinese variant got a 15% cut in the Shading Unit number from the 9070.

Moreover, the Chinese card also got 12 GB of GDDR6 memory based on a 192-bit memory bus. This results in a 432 GB/s bandwidth, which is considerably less than the 5060 Ti's 448.

For the global variant, we might be looking at 16 GB GDDR6 256-bit. However, the memory speeds and bandwidth aren't known yet.

Here's the detailed specs table with the available details:

Specification AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT AMD Radeon RX 9070 AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE 16GB AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE 12GB GPU Navi 48 XTX Navi 48 XT Navi 48 Navi 48 XL Cores 4096 3584 TBC 3072 Boost Clock ~2.97 GHz ~2.52 GHz TBC ~2.79 GHz Memory 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 16 GB GDDR6 12 GB GDDR6 Memory Bus 256-bit 256-bit 256-bit 192-bit Memory Speed 20 Gbps 20 Gbps TBC 18 Gbps Memory Bandwidth 640 GB/s 640 GB/s TBC 432 GB/s Max Board Power 304W 220W TBC TBC PCIe Interface PCIe 5.0×16 PCIe 5.0×16 PCIe 5.0×16 PCIe 5.0×16 MSRP $599 $549 TBC 4199 RMB (China) Release Date March 2025 March 2025 Sept/Oct 2025 May 2025

What is the expected launch window of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE?

The 12 GB variant hit the Chinese market in May 2025, with pre-orders starting May 8. For the global market, AMD has made no official announcements yet.

However, industry insiders are expecting a launch could be scheduled anytime between September and October 2025, which would be perfect for the holiday timing. These details remain unconfirmed.

Expected performance of the AMD Radeon RX 9070 GRE

The 9070 GRE will likely target high-end 1440p gaming at the level of the 5060 Ti 16 GB (Image via Gigabyte)

In comparison to the RX 7900 GRE, we might be looking at ~6% faster 1440p Ultra gaming performance across multiple titles. Due to better hardware-software optimization, some targeted titles like RE4 Remake are expected to run up to 41% faster.

The 12 GB RX 9070 GRE was close to the 4070 Super in terms of performance, beating the 7900 GRE, 4070 12 GB, and 7800 XT by a healthy margin. Tests revealed the card hits 140 FPS in God of War: Ragnarok, 91 FPS in Dragon Age: The Veilguard, and 80 FPS in Monster Hunter: Wilds. Performance of the slightly upgraded global variant could suprass the 9060 XT and 5060 Ti by 20% thanks to the larger memory buffer and spec bump.

The 9070 GRE is shaping up to be another interesting GPU in the Team Red lineup. Last generation, the 7900 GRE took the market by storm, ranking among the most popular cards due to its value for money. The new variant could further improve upon that formula.

