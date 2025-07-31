AMD RX 9070 XT 16 GB vs Nvidia RTX 5080 16 GB: Which is better for gaming?

The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT 16 GB and Nvidia RTX 5080 16 GB are among the most powerful GPUs you can buy in 2025. These cards are designed for high-resolution gaming with little to no compromises, and also command a premium investment.
AMD has improved its formula significantly this generation with better ray tracing, almost matching Nvidia in certain titles. FSR 4 also closes the gap with DLSS in terms of output image quality, with frame generation delivering considerable framerate gains.
This raises a question: Is spending $1,000 on the RTX 5080 16 GB worth it when you can get the RX 9070 XT at $600? Let's dissect the two cards and try to answer this question.
The AMD RX 9070 XT 16 GB and the Nvidia RTX 5080 16 GB are high-end graphics cards for gaming
The AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT and Nvidia RTX 5080 share little in common, given they're based on wildly different architectures. Looking at the specs sheets won't give you much of an idea in terms of what to expect. Regardless, let's review the specs sheets before delving into performance gaps.
Specs comparison
The 9070 XT is based on AMD's latest RDNA 4 technology. It packs the flagship Navi 48 XL graphics chip with 64 Compute Units. The 64 2nd-gen AI accelerators and 16 GB GDDR6 video memory result in a total of 48.7 TFLOPS of rendering potential.
The RTX 5080, on the other hand, is based on Nvidia's Blackwell architecture. It packs a whopping 10,752 CUDA cores and faster 16 GB GDDR7 video memory, resulting in 56.3 TFLOPS of rendering potential. That's 16% better than the 9070 XT.
Both cards are quite power hungry, with the 9070 XT being rated at 304W and the 5080 at 360W.
Here's a look at the hardware specs of the cards, side-by-side:
The launch MSRPs of the AMD and Nvidia cards are $599 and $999, respectively. However, you'll seldom find SKUs at these prices given the current supply constraints. Team Red has fared worse than Nvidia in terms of maintaining their prices, with new variants starting at $750 and up.
Performance comparison
Given the architectural differences between the two GPUs, gaming performance differs significantly between them. Provided below are framerates logged by either GPU in some of the latest titles. We have sourced these numbers from Testing Games.
The RTX 5080 16 GB, being the pricier card, unsurprisingly comes out on top. The GPU is particularly stronger at 4K, and, on average, maintains an 18.6% lead on the RX 9070 XT.
That said, the AMD GPU holds its ground pretty well, often beating the much costlier Nvidia entry. In Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 and Forza Horizon 5, we notice a 2-5% gain, which is pretty impressive for a GPU that costs about half as much. We also spot thin gains in Ghost of Tsushima and Starfield, games which have historically favored AMD hardware.
As is evident, the RTX 5080 excels in games that demand ray tracing, high resolutions, and advanced features like path tracing and mesh shaders. In terms of raw rasterization capabilities, the AMD GPU packs a punch.
Final verdict
Given the 18.6% performance difference and the 40% gap in price, we recommend buying the AMD RX 9070 XT for most high-end gamers. It bundles enough rendering potential to handle most modern games, with ray tracing turned on. However, don't expect exceptionally strong ray tracing and upscaling performance at high resolutions like 4K.