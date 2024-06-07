AMD Ryzen 5 9600X vs Ryzen 5 7600X: Which is the better gaming CPU?

The new Ryzen 5 9600X replaces the 7600X with improved IPC metrics. Both chips deliver the same six cores and twelve threads. However, the performance jump in single-core performance will make the newer offering significantly better in terms of gaming performance. Pricing details and exact benchmarks aren't out yet, which can make things difficult for those building a PC today.

In this article, we will dissect the two Ryzen 5 offerings and try to answer which will be the better buy for gamers. Do note some of what we'll discuss here is speculation-based, and the 9600X can slightly vary. The article will be updated once the 9600X hits shelves.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Both Ryzen 5 9600X and Ryzen 5 7600X are powerful gaming CPUs

The new AMD Ryzen 5 9600X seems like a promising CPU for gaming (Image via AMD)

The latest Ryzen 5 9600X is based on the latest silicon from Team Red. With 4 nm technology, the Zen 5 architecture powering it delivers 16% extra performance on average. In every workload, you can expect the latest cores to deliver at least 10% extra performance, as showcased by AMD at Computex. Gains are particularly large in parallelization-heavy workloads that use the AVX-512 instruction set.

Specs comparison

On paper, specs have remained quite similar across the two generations. Both processors bundle six cores and twelve threads. Moreover, you also get the same AM5 socket with both chips. However, some minute changes slightly alter their premise.

The operating clock speeds have gone up this generation. While the base clocks are 3.9 GHz, 800 MHz slower than the 7600X's 4.7 GHz, the chip can now go up to 5.4 GHz, up from the older processor's 5.4 GHz.

The cache remains the same this generation too. You get 6 MB of L2 cache and 32 MB of L3 cache with both processors. However, the TDP of the chips is down this generation. While the Ryzen 5 7600X was rated at an ambitious 105W unlike every other processor launched in the lineup, the 9600X is set to take things back to normal with a 65W power rating.

Below is a detailed comparison of the on-paper specs:

Ryzen 5 7600X Ryzen 5 9600X Architecture 5nm Zen 4 4 nm Zen 5 Socket AM5 AM5 Cores 6 6 Threads 12 12 Base clock 4.7 GHz 3.9 GHz Boost clock 5.3 GHz 5.4 GHz L3 cache 32 MB 32 MB TDP 105W 65W

Performance comparison

The AMD Ryzen 7000 series continues to be powerful CPUs (Image via AMD)

We have no official information about the performance metrics of the Ryzen 5 9600X yet. The processors are set to debut in July when we will get official benchmarks and reviews.

However, leaked benchmarks have already given us a good look into what to expect. Below is a comparison of single and multi-core performance data in Cinebench R23 and Geekbench 6. The numbers have been sourced from the score aggregator website Nanoreview.

AMD Ryzen 5 9600X* AMD Ryzen 5 7600X Cinebench R23 single-core 2,168 (+24.5%) 1,938 Cinebench R23 muti-core 19,244 (+27.1%) 15,130 Geekbench 6 single-core 3,180 (+7.03%) 2,971 Cinebench R23 multi-core 16,792 (+18.73%) 14,142

*Based on leaked benchmark scores

According to these leaks, the 9600X is set to be a staggering improvement in terms of performance. We are looking at a 15% improvement in single-core benchmarks on average, which should make it a much better chip for gaming.

Performance gains in multi-core benchmarks are even higher. This should make the CPU a lot better in productivity workloads like file compression, video and photo editing, and others.

I was thoroughly impressed with the 7600X when I reviewed it last year, and it has been handsomely discounted these days. We spotted the chip at $196 on Amazon. The Ryzen 5 9600X might be pegged at $299 upon launch while the last-gen processor can become even cheaper. This makes the older CPU an option to consider if you are on a budget.

Otherwise, if $299 sounds right, the new Zen 5-based Ryzen 5 9600X will be the mid-range CPU to buy.

