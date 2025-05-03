AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D vs Intel Core i9-14900K: Which is the best gaming CPU?

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the Intel Core i9-14900K are among your best bets if you're looking for an enthusiast-grade gaming chip in 2025. These processors come with the latest improvements in IPC and single-core performance, native hardware for running CPU-based AI models more efficiently, and server-grade multi-core capabilities to handle any task you throw at it. However, gamers might face a dilemma: as Intel and AMD have matured their tech stacks, choosing between them is harder than ever.

Well, we have dissected the offerings of the 9950X3D and 14900K and analyzed them in detail. Read on to find out which CPU makes the most sense for gamers.

Both AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and Intel Core i9-14900K are powerful gaming CPUs

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is a high-end CPU designed for gaming (Image via AMD)

The AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D and the Intel Core i9-14900K share little in common under the hood. While the Team Red processor uses the chiplet-based architecture popularized with the original Zen lineup, Intel sticks to its tried-and-tested monolithic tech. Although a head-to-head hardware comparison won't reveal much, let's go through the specs to get an idea of what to expect from the chips.

Specs comparison

The Core i9-14900K and Ryzen 9 9950X3D both bundle impressive specs sheets. However, they are guided by different philosophies. While AMD sticks to the traditional multi-core chipset design, with all high-performance cores, Intel offers a more power-efficient hybrid design. You get 24 cores with the 14900K, eight of which are high-performance and can go up to 6 GHz. The remaining 16 are slightly less extreme, have a lower base clock of 2.4 GHz, and only clock up to 4.4 GHz.

Besides having a slightly lower boost clock speed of 5.7 GHz, the AMD chip also has fewer cores — you get 16 of them, all of which support Hyperthreading. However, the Ryzen 9 9950X3D supports 3D V-caching, which stacks layers of L3 cache on top of each other for a much larger directly addressable memory. L3 cache, being much faster than main memory (RAM), allows for faster access to large texture files and assets, as the effective miss ratio drops.

The detailed specs of the chips are as follows:

Feature AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Intel Core i9-14900K Architecture Zen 5 (Granite Ridge) Raptor Lake Refresh Cores / Threads 16 cores / 32 threads 24 cores (8P + 16E) / 32 threads Base Clock 4.3 GHz 3.2 GHz (P-core), 2.4 GHz (E-core) Max Boost Clock Up to 5.7 GHz Up to 6.0 GHz (Thermal Velocity Boost) L3 Cache 128 MB (3D V-Cache) 36 MB TDP / Max Power 170W / 230W 125W (PL1) / 253W (PL2) Process Node 4nm (TSMC) Intel 7 (10nm) Socket AM5 LGA 1700 Integrated Graphics Radeon Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 770 Memory Support DDR5-5600, ECC DDR4-3200 / DDR5-5600, ECC PCIe Support PCIe 5.0 (24 lanes) PCIe 5.0 (16 lanes) + PCIe 4.0 (4 lanes) Price (MSRP) $675 $449

The Core i9-14900K has been considerably discounted as the new Arrow Lake chips have launched. Hence, the 9950X3D is about 33% costlier. At almost $700 in some hardware stores, choosing this chip can be prohibitively expensive for many.

Performance comparison

The Intel Core i9-14900K continues to be a high-end CPU with strong gaming capabilities (Image via Amazon)

Gaming performance is the main delimiter for many while choosing between chips. While the impact of a specific CPU on gaming performance can be limited, the X3D chips create a specific scenario where upgrading your processor can significantly enhance framerates in the latest titles. However, due to the unique design of these chips, the gains don't show up in synthetic benchmarks.

Below is a list of framerates achieved by the two GPUs in some of the latest titles. We sourced these numbers from the YouTube channel Testing Games.

AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D Intel Core i9-14900K Ghost of Tsushima 204 FPS 197 FPS Cyberpunk 2077 162 FPS 139 FPS Starfield 159 FPS 145 FPS Forza Horizon 5 257 FPS 249 FPS PUBG 337 FPS 231 FPS Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 106 FPS 89 FPS Marvel's Spider-Man 2 80 FPS 86 FPS Red Dead Redemption 2 206 FPS 184 FPS S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2 102 FPS 96 FPS Counter-Strike 2 731 FPS 627 FPS Hogwarts Legacy 70 FPS 60 FPS Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 194 FPS 176 FPS Setup: 32 GB DDR5 6000MT/s RAM + RTX 4090 24 GB

Across the board, the AMD Ryzen 9 9950X3D is about 12.72% faster in gaming. This is a huge number — one that you would only see while upgrading GPUs. It speaks volumes about the 3D V-cache tech underneath the chip.

More CPU-heavy titles definitely fare better on the AMD chip. PUBG gets 45% more FPS while Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024 logs 19.1% better numbers.

The Ryzen 9 9950X3D is undoubtedly a very powerful chip, and so is the Core i9-14900K. However, for $250 more, justifying 12.72% better performance is a stretch. This is especially because you could move your GPU up a tier with this kind of cash. That would give you more than 12.72% gains any day.

At the end of the day, the Core i9-14900K seems to be the better choice for most gamers.

